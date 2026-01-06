GM Breweries shares rise 6% to hit 52-wek high post Q3 results; details

GM Breweries Share Price: Shares of GM Breweries, a maker of breweries and distilleries, were volatile on Tuesday after the company announced its financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26).
Following the announcement, the company’s shares surged as much as 6.49 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of ₹1,328.8 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Tuesday, January 6. However, the stock later retraced its gains and turned negative. At 01:02 PM on Tuesday, GM Breweries shares were trading at ₹1,214.80 per share on the NSE, down 2.64 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,247.80. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 index, meanwhile, was trading at 26,185, down by 64 points or 0.25 per cent.
A combined total of nearly 12.65 million equity shares of GM Breweries, worth approximately ₹318.24 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE by mid-afternoon. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,747.11 crore.
GM Breweries Q3FY26 results
During Q3FY26, GM Breweries reported a 91 per cent increase in net profit Year-on-Year (Y-O-Y), reaching ₹42 crore compared to ₹22 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing submitted by the company.
Revenue for the quarter rose by 22 per cent Y-O-Y to ₹202.5 crore, up from ₹165.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 80 per cent to ₹53 crore, compared to ₹30 crore Y-O-Y. Meanwhile, the company’s margin stood at 26.1 per cent, up from 17.8 per cent Y-O-Y, according to the regulatory filing submitted by GM Breweries. Additionally, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the trailing twelve months (TTM) stood at ₹62.67 (standalone), while its cash earnings per share (CEPS) (TTM) was ₹64.67 (Standalone), showed the BSE data. The company's price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stood at 19.35 (standalone). The company's return on equity (ROE) stood at 16.72 and a price-to-book (PB) ratio of 3.24, as of January 6.