GMR Airports shares hits 52-week high; what's driving investors' interest?

GMR Airports shares gained 4.7 per cent on BSE, logging a 52-week high at ₹102.3 per share. At 11:34 AM, GMR Airports' share price was trading 4.49 per cent higher on BSE at ₹102.09 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 84,718.42. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,07,859.94 crore. The 52-week low of the stock was at ₹67.75.
Why were GMR Airports shares in demand?
The buying on the counter came after, according to Bloomberg data, in the pre-opening session, 45.5 million equity shares changed hands in the pre-market session in a block deal. Buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known.
That apart, according to the BSE shareholding pattern, promoters held a 66.24 per cent stake in the company as of September 2025.
On November 16, 2015, the company released its October 2025 air traffic update, which showed a 2.8 per cent increase in passenger traffic year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 1,01,40,216. In Delhi, passenger traffic increased by 1.2 per cent, Hyderabad 3.3 per cent, Mopa (Goa) 28.1 per cent, and Medan (Indonesia) 2.5 per cent. However, for Cebu (Philippines), the passenger traffic fell by 9.1 per cent.
Post the release of the update, Kotak Institutional Securities and Jefferies maintained 'Add' and 'Buy' ratings, respectively, and hiked the target to ₹107 and ₹115, respectively.
ICICI Securities also raised the stock to 'Hold' from 'Reduce' and raised the target to ₹93 per share from ₹80, according to Bloomberg data.
GMR Airports [formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited] was incorporated on May 10, 1996. It is a flagship company of GMR Group and is a holding Company for predominantly the Airport and Airport-related adjacency businesses of the GMR Group. The company is engaged in infrastructure activities, development, operations, and maintenance of airports along with the offering of integrated security solutions either by itself or through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) created for this purpose.