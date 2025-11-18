Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deep Diamond: This penny stock can be a 'gem', zoom up to 80%; hint charts

Deep Diamond: This penny stock can be a 'gem', zoom up to 80%; hint charts

Deep Diamond India stock had zoomed 125% in October; the medium-term trend for the penny stock is likely to be positive above ₹6.90, hints the technical chart.

Penny stock Deep Diamond India can zoom up to 80% if it conquers the hurdles at ₹10.50 and ₹11.60 levels, suggest tech charts.

Deep Diamond India stock can potentially zoom towards ₹17, hints tech chart.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Deep Diamond India - gems, jewellery and watches-related - stock was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹9.42 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade. This penny stock saw a huge trading volume of around 2.17 million shares in just the first-hour of trade, as against the two-week average volume of around 2.04 million shares on the BSE.  This penny stock had witnessed a phenomenal 125 per cent rally in the month of October, as the stock more-than-doubled from levels of ₹4.40 to ₹9.90. In November thus far, the Deep Diamond stock witnessed an interim correction to ₹7, and has since bounced back again.  Last week, Deep Diamond in an exchange filing announced the launch of 'Deep Health India AI' an AI-powered Preventive Healthcare App.  "Deep Health India AI, an intelligent, camera-based wellness platform that uses facial-scan technology to deliver real-time health insights. The public launch of AI-driven wellness platform 'Deep Health India AI' is scheduled on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, marking the company's formal entry into India's rapidly growing AI-driven healthcare sector", the company said in a BSE filing.  Commenting on the launch, Deep Diamond India's Managing Director Narayan said "Deep Health India AI will be - turning a smartphone into a health companion."  Meanwhile on the earnings front, Deep Diamond reported a massive 1,165 per cent surge in Q2FY26 net profit at ₹2.53 crore as against ₹0.20 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Sales soared by 1,017 per cent to ₹3.35 crore from ₹0.30 crore in the same period.  Given this background, should this penny stock - Deep Diamond India - be a part of your portfolio? Here's what the technical charts suggest. 

Deep Diamond India

Current Price: ₹9.42  Likely Target: ₹17  Upside Potential: 80.5%  Support: ₹8.20; ₹7.60; ₹6.90  Resistance: ₹10.50; ₹11.60  The daily chart shows that the short-term trend for Deep Diamond India stock is likely to be positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹7.60; below which the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA) at ₹6.90 may act as a strong medium-term cushion. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹8.20. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock is expected to face stiff challenge around ₹10.50, which is 61.8 per cent retracement of the 2024 trade followed by the earlier calendar high around ₹11.60. Break and sustained trade above these hurdles can potentially trigger a sharp rally towards ₹17, hints the long-term chart.   

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

