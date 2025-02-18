Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This penny stock hit 10% upper circuit on bonus issue record date; details

This penny stock hit 10% upper circuit on bonus issue record date; details

Penny stocks to buy: Earlier, on January 6, 2025, Gujarat Tool Board had approved to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 5 :1

bond markets

bond markets

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Penny stocks today, Gujarat Toolroom bonus issue: Gujarat Toolroom share price was locked in its upper circuit in the stock markets today, February 18, 2025. At 11:00 AM, the penny stock was locked at Rs 2.24 per share, up 9.8 per cent on the BSE, as against a 0.33-per cent fall in the benchmark Sensex index.
 
Around 1.24 million shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE till the time of writing this report.
 
The rally in Gujarat Toolroom share coincides with the stock’s record date for share bonus issue. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the Board of the company has fixed Tuesday, February 18, 2025 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the company.
 
 
That is, those investors who have Gujarat Toolroom shares in their portfolios today, will receive the bonus issue of the company.
 
Earlier, on January 6, 2025, Gujarat Tool Board had approved to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 5 :1, which means shareholders, holding one equity share of the company (of Re 1 each) in their portfolio, will receive five equity shares of Re 1 each of the company.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Texmaco Rail hits 52-week low; expects a slowdown in freight in short term

Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare share rises 3% as UBS upgrades to 'Buy', lifts target price

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This smallcap defence stock has tanked 33% in 3 days on weak Q3 results

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Ajax Engineering clocks all time high a day after listing at discount

garment exports

Gokaldas Exports surges 9% on robust near-term prospects, strong order book

 
Gujarat Toolroom Limited is engaged in the development and operation of mines and minerals, along with other allied activities. Headquartered at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, it has operations spanning across Dubai, and Zambia, as per its website.
 
Gujarat Toolroom stock falls under ‘X’ category of shares and follows a ‘T+1’ settlement cycle.
 
The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 311.9 crore with a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 2.99x.
 
Meanwhile, Gujarat Toolrooms has deferred the release of its October-December quarter results.
 
“Despite the best efforts put in by the management, the company could not close its financial results within the stipulated timelines. Further, we regret to inform you that the delay in the submission of our financial results is primarily due to certain challenges encountered in gathering accurate and timely data from our subsidiaries. The intricacies involved in consolidating and finalising the financials of the subsidiaries caused a slight delay in the overall reporting process,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.
 
Additionally, there has been a temporary vacancy in a critical position within the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), which contributed to a brief disruption in the smooth flow of operations and internal controls, further impacting our ability to meet the reporting deadline, it added.
 
Nonetheless, Gujarat Toolroom said it is making its best possible effort to finalise and release the financial results at the earliest.
 
“As soon as the financial results duly approved by the Board of Directors are ready, the same will be intimated to the stock exchanges,” it said. It was, originally, scheduled to report its Q3FY25 results on Friday, February 14, 2025.
 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Financial, Auto, Metal, FMCG indices weigh, IT up; SMIDs drag; Sensex, Nifty down

IPO

IPO Alert! CIEL HR Services gets final observations from Sebi; details

ABB India

ABB India rises 5% as Q4 revenue hits 5-year high, profit zooms 56% YoY

IPO

LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Airtel

Bharti Airtel block: Indian Continent sells 51 mn shares for Rs 8,485 crore

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets penny stocks Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayQuality Power IPO Day 3Latest News LIVERanveer Allahbadia hearing LIVE AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon