Govt directs all private firms to dematerialise shares by September 2024

The government has mandated all private companies to dematerialise their shares by 30 September 2024. The move aims to enhance transparency and oversight of the financial system.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in an amendment dated 27 October inserted a new clause in the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) regulations, stating: “Issue of securities in dematerialised form by private companies: (1) Every private company, other than a small company, shall within the period referred to in sub-rule (2) – (a) issue securities solely in dematerialised form; and (b) facilitate the dematerialisation of all its securities, in line with the provisions of the Depositories Act, 1996 (22 of 1996) and regulations made thereunder. A private company, which, as of the last day of a financial year ending on or after 31 March 2023, is not a small company according to its audited financial statements for such financial year, shall, within eighteen months of the end of such financial year, comply with the provisions of this rule.”

Small private companies are those with equity capital of less than Rs 4 crore and a turnover of less than Rs 40 crore. Moreover, companies that are neither holding companies nor subsidiaries will be exempted.

If a company ceases to be ‘small’, it will have to dematerialise its shares within 18 months from the end of that financial year.

“The move by the MCA to facilitate the dematerialisation of shares for specific categories of private companies is a significant step towards ensuring the integrity of financial markets. Besides enhancing the ease of doing business in India, this move will decrease fraudulent activities in dealings with physical shares,” said Makarand M Joshi, Founder of MMJC & Associates, a corporate compliance firm.

Currently, listed companies—regulated by both MCA and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)—are required to dematerialise their equity shares. While there is no restriction on an investor holding shares in physical form, for any transfer of shares, they must be converted from physical to electronic. Similarly, 'unlisted public companies' also need to dematerialise their shares for any corporate action, such as a buyback or the issue of bonus or rights shares.

Industry experts say 'unlisted private companies' constitute the largest number of registered companies.

As of January 2023, about 1.4 million companies registered with the MCA, or 95 per cent of active registered companies, were private companies. Out of these, only 50,000 are estimated to be 'small companies.'

“With mandatory dematerialisation for private companies coming into force, a large number of companies will transition to dematerialised shares. Further, hardly any securityholder (particularly shareholders) will remain unaffected,” wrote Vinod Kothari Consultants in a note.

Industry experts argue that having shares of most Indian companies in electronic form will yield multiple benefits for regulators, companies, and investors alike. For investors, dematerialising shares will minimise the risks of loss, theft, and fraud, and also facilitate instant transfer and crediting of new shares. For companies, it will cut the costs of printing and distributing physical certificates. Meanwhile, for regulators, it will help combat malpractices like benami transactions, money laundering, and other illicit activities. It will also improve the efficiency of tax collection and contribute to formalising the economy.

The initiative to dematerialise private company shares is expected to boost the business prospects of the country’s two depositories—Central Depository Services (CDSL) and National Securities Depository (NSDL). Shares of CDSL, exclusively listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), are expected to gain on Monday. NSDL has filed its prospectus with market regulator Sebi for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is expected to be launched before the end of the current calendar year.