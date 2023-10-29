close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Fed rate decision, macroeco data, earnings to dictate mkt trends: Analysts

Besides, the trading activity of foreign investors and the movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude will also be tracked

Indian market, markets

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, global cues, macroeconomic data announcements and the ongoing quarterly earnings are the major triggers that will dictate trends in stock markets this week, analysts said.
Besides, the trading activity of foreign investors and the movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude will also be tracked.
"All eyes are on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for November 1, particularly due to the multi-year high levels of the US bond yields. Additionally, the policy decisions of the Bank of Japan will be closely watched.
"Beyond these key events, global factors will also play a crucial role. Economic data releases from the US and China, as well as the ever-changing geopolitical situation, will influence market sentiment," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Among firms to announce their earnings this week are Adani Green Energy, DLF, TVS Motor Company, Bharti Airtel, GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, InterGlobe Aviation andF.
On the home front, there will be a flurry of Q2 corporate earnings reports, providing valuable insights into the financial health of domestic companies. Monthly auto sales figures are expected to draw attention, particularly because they will reflect the demand during the Dussehra festival season, he added.
"Market will react to major domestic and global economic events such as India's S&P Global manufacturing and services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index), China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Eurozone inflation and GDP data, crude oil inventories, UK manufacturing PMI, US manufacturing and services PMI, initial jobless claims, non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate and the Fed interest rate decision," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.
In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,614.82 points or 2.46 per cent.
Continuous weakness on the global front is weighing on the sentiment, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday reversed their six-session losing streak and rebounded more than 1 per cent.
"Despite the strong rebound, we suspect the benchmarks are not out of the woods yet. For markets to remain buoyant, some resolution is needed between the ongoing Israel-Hamas war," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK preview: India seek answer to Rahul-Kishan riddle

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

IPL 2023 GT vs DC preview: Capitals take on Titans for much-needed win

SRH vs KKR preview: It's do or die for Knight Riders in Hyderabad

IPL 2023 MI vs RCB preview: Rohit vs Virat in playoffs race at Wankhede

Sebi turns up heat on unregistered influencers giving tips on social media

Sharepro Services case: Sebi slaps Rs 33 cr fine on 13 individuals

Weekend Bites: Bears rule, biggies declare results, feeble campus hiring

FTSE 100 closes 0.9% lower, logs weekly loss as lacklustre results weigh

Sebi's instant trade settlement plan faces foreign investor pushback

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Macroeconomics stock markets Indian stock market Fed rate hikes EARNINGS

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon