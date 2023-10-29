close
M-cap of top-10 firms plunge Rs 1.93 trn; TCS, HDFC Bank biggest laggards

In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,614.82 points or 2.46 per cent

Photo: PTI

The market valuation of TCS plunged Rs 52,580.57 crore to Rs 12,25,983.46 crore, the most among the top-10 firms | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
All the top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,93,181.15 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in line with bearish trend in equities.
In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,614.82 points or 2.46 per cent.
The market valuation of TCS plunged Rs 52,580.57 crore to Rs 12,25,983.46 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) slumped Rs 40,562.71 crore to Rs 11,14,185.78 crore.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited dropped Rs 22,935.65 crore to Rs 15,32,595.88 crore and that of Infosys tumbled Rs 19,320.04 crore to Rs 5,73,022.78 crore.
The mcap of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 17,161.01 crore to Rs 5,13,735.07 crore and that of Bajaj Finance diminished by Rs 15,759.95 crore to Rs 4,54,814.95 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation tanked Rs 13,827.73 crore to Rs 6,39,292.94 crore and that of ITC slipped Rs 5,900.49 crore to Rs 5,40,637.34 crore.
The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,124.96 crore to Rs 5,83,098.06 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped Rs 2,008.04 crore to Rs 5,00,670.73 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : market cap market capitalisation TCS HDFC Bank

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

