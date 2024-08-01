Business Standard
Govt exempts PSUs from meeting public shareholding norms for 2 years

All listed Indian companies, including public sector firms, are required to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25% as per the market regulator's rules

Sebi

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will have to bring the change into effect, the document showed. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

India has exempted all state-run firms from meeting public shareholding norms for two years until August 2026, according to a document seen by Reuters.
All listed Indian companies, including public sector firms, are required to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent as per the market regulator's rules.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will have to bring the change into effect, the document showed.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Reserve Bank of India PSUs PSUs performance Securities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

