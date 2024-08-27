Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HCL Tech extends agreement with Xerox; stock hits all-time high

HCL Tech extends agreement with Xerox; stock hits all-time high

HCL Tech will assist Xerox with its reinvention to position the company for long-term profitable and sustainable growth.

HCL Tech

HCL Tech

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HCL Technologies share price clocked an all-time high of Rs 1,757 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's (August 27) trade. The stock advanced after the information technology company extended its agreement with Xerox.

At around 11:33 AM, HCL Tech shares had pared their gains and were down 0.55 per cent or Rs 9.55 at Rs 1711.35 per share. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 4.64 trillion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through an exchange filing, HCL Tech said that with the extension of the agreement, HCL Tech will assist Xerox with its reinvention, which is the fundamental and structural redesign of Xerox, to position the company for a long-term profitable and sustainable growth.

"HCL Tech will leverage automation, product, and sustenance engineering and process operations services—including order to cash, sales and marketing operations, supply chain, and Procurement—along with its advanced full-stack GenAI platform, HCLTech AI Force, to deliver a unified interface that transforms the way employees and clients engage with Xerox," HCLTech said.

With this extension, HCL Tech will support the newly formed Xerox Global Business Services organisation (GBS) to drive key business metrics, such as working capital, device connectivity, sales efficiency, and the effectiveness of remote problem-solving, it added.

The work will allow the GBS organisation to integrate innovative capabilities, further advancing the company’s digital transformation roadmap.

HCL Tech Q1FY25 result

HCL Tech's net profit for the first quarter of FY25 came in at Rs 4,257 crore. Profit were up 20.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and grew 6.8 per cent sequentially.

More From This Section

Market, stock market

Tata Tech down 3% after 12 mn shares of Rs 1,278 cr traded via block deal

Blackstone in race for majority pie in Omega Healthcare

Medplus Health Services stock surges 4% after ICICI Prudential buys stake

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty at 25,030; FMCG, Metal drag, Pharma, Health gain

valuation stock market

GPT Infraprojects launches QIP, fixes floor price at Rs 183.8; stock up 5%

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

KFintech rallies 10% on healthy outlook; stock zooms 131% so far in 2024


Revenue for the quarter grew 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 28,057 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue growth was down 1.6 per cent.

The company’s new deal wins were solid at $1.96 billion up 25 per cent Y-o-Y, while down 14 per cent Q-o-Q.

As per analysts, the decline in IT Services was along expected lines–due to higher offshoring at one of the BFSI clients while ERD was affected by weakness in auto and productivity benefits being passed on to customers. While most other verticals reported Q-o-Q growth, led by the Telecom vertical.

After HCL Tech reported its Q1FY25 numbers, Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a ‘Buy’ on HCL Tech with a target price of Rs 1,800 (revised from Rs 1700 earlier). Similarly, Nomura also upgraded its target price for the IT major to Rs 1,720 with a ‘Buy’ call.

Also Read

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech extends partnership with Xerox in AI and digital engineering

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech appoints Shiv Walia as new CFO, Prateek Aggarwal to step down

stock markets

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

HCL Tech

HCLTech unit to acquire French software firm Zeenea for 24 mn euros

TCS

India's top 5 IT firms continue headcount decline for 7th straight quarter

Topics : HCLTech stock market trading buzzing stock Xerox S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon