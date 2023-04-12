close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here

The stock of Bank of Baroda is on the verge of breaking out from the symmetrical triangle

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty View
The Nifty index rose for the seventh consecutive session on April 11, helped by positive global cues. At close, Nifty was up 0.56 per cent or 98.3 points at 17,722.3. The Smallcap index marginally outperformed the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was up at 1.76:1.

Nifty overcame the hesitation seen on the previous day, and marched ahead. It could now stay in the 17,639-17,800 band in the near-term.

Stock picks:
 
Buy Bank of Baroda (CMP: Rs 170.85) | Target: Rs 183 | Stop-loss: Rs 153
The stock price is trading within the big symmetrical triangle, which adjoins major swing highs and lows since Dec 2022. The stock is on the verge of breaking out from the symmetrical triangle. The chances of bullish breakout is higher as the stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on daily chart. Primary trend of the PSU bank Index is bullish, as it has been holding above its 200 days EMA. Indicators and oscillators like RSI, MACD, and DMI have turned bullish on daily charts.
 
Buy The Ugar Sugar (CMP: Rs 100.75) | Target: Rs. 112, 124 | Stop-loss: Rs 89
The Downward sloping trend line breakout is seen on the daily charts. Price breakout is accompanied with rising volumes. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish, as the stock is holding above long-term moving averages. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. Sugar Sector has started performing well after healthy correction.

==================================
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is a senior technical and derivative research analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are personal.
 

Also Read

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

Merger overhang to delay HDFC Bank's re-rating, caution analysts

Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani

Nifty outlook and two stock picks by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Sugar, Paras Defence, BHEL

Charts show bullish trend for Nifty Auto, adopt buy-on-dips: Ravi Nathani

Oil prices rise in choppy trading with US and China inflation in focus

Sebi imposes fine of Rs 15 lakh on 3 individuals for non-genuine trades

Sebi codifies 'excuse-exclude' norms used by AIFs for managing portfolios

Bank of Baroda

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Stock calls | Markets | HDFC Securities | Bank of Baroda | Nifty Outlook | Market Outlook

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Sugar, Paras Defence, BHEL

Stocks
5 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts show bullish trend for Nifty Auto, adopt buy-on-dips: Ravi Nathani

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Sebi tweaks listing day price discovery process to ensure uniformity

Sebi
1 min read

Oil prices rise in choppy trading with US and China inflation in focus

oil, oilfield, exploration, prices, petrol, crude oil, drill, natural gas, production, ongc, vedanta, cairn
2 min read

Sebi imposes fine of Rs 15 lakh on 3 individuals for non-genuine trades

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

This stock has zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Web Exclusive

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

real estate
4 min read

ITC hits new high on hopes of solid Q4 show; Market-cap nears Rs 5-trn mark

fmcg
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

monsoon
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon