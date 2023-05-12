HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread strategy on ACC for May series

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on ACC
Buy ACC (25-MAY Expiry) 1,800 CALL at Rs 45.5 & simultaneously sell 1860 CALL at Rs 22.5
Lot Size: 250
Cost of the strategy: Rs 23 (Rs 5750 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 9,250 if ACC closes at or above 1,860 on 25 May expiry.
Also Read
Top listed cement companies' margins, profits lowest in a decade
Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto
Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today
Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
Grasim, UltraTech: Cement stocks eye up to 10% upside on GST review
Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas dropped from MSCI's India gauge
Charts show Nifty Commodities in overbought zone; sell-on-rise strategy apt
Larsen & Toubro's rich valuations leave little room for disappointment
SIP continues to hold despite market volatility, higher debt fund inflows
Sebi's SCORES platform resolves 2,071 complaints against companies in April
Breakeven Point: Rs 1823
Approx margin required: Rs 15600
Rationale
>> Long build up seen in ACC Future, up 10 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 2 per cent
>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closes at highest level since 10 March 2023
>> Oscillators and momentum indicators are showing strength in the current uptrend
>> Cement stocks are placed well on the short term chart
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
>> Long build up seen in ACC Future, up 10 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 2 per cent
>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closes at highest level since 10 March 2023
>> Oscillators and momentum indicators are showing strength in the current uptrend
>> Cement stocks are placed well on the short term chart
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.