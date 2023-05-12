close

HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread strategy on ACC for May series

The derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends to Buy ACC 1,800 CALL at Rs 45.5 & simultaneously sell 1860 CALL at Rs 22.5

Nandish Shah Mumbai
Trading Strategy
Web Exclusive

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on ACC

Buy ACC (25-MAY Expiry) 1,800 CALL at Rs 45.5 & simultaneously sell 1860 CALL at Rs 22.5
Lot Size: 250
Cost of the strategy: Rs 23 (Rs 5750 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 9,250 if ACC closes at or above 1,860 on 25 May expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 1823
Approx margin required: Rs 15600

Rationale

>> Long build up seen in ACC Future, up 10 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 2 per cent

>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closes at highest level since 10 March 2023

>> Oscillators and momentum indicators are showing strength in the current uptrend

>> Cement stocks are placed well on the short term chart
  Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

stocks technical analysis technical charts ACC Cement stocks Market Outlook Indian markets

First Published: May 12 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

