Adani Wilmar bucks weak trend in group companies; surges 5% post Q3 results
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Grasim, UltraTech: Cement stocks eye up to 10% upside on GST review

The overall sentiment towards the cement stocks has remained lacklustre amid a gradual decline in their share prices, and a reduction in GST could help to lift this sentiment.

Topics
Grasim Industries | Ambuja Cement | Cement sector

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Good and services tax, gst
Cement stocks to rise in coming sessions

Cement shares to stay in spotlight in the coming sessions, post the Finance Minister aimed at weighing reduction of GST (Good and Service Tax) on cement. Any decrease in GST would positively impact the profitability, boosting the overall sector.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 11:54 IST

