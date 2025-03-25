Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why this Miniratna shipbuilding stock jumped 5% in trade on March 25

Here's why this Miniratna shipbuilding stock jumped 5% in trade on March 25

The rally in the Miniratna stock was fueled by the news that it had signed a contract with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG, Germany

stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of state-owned shipbuilding company Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers climbed 5.01 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹1,790 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day deals on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
 
The rally in the Miniratna stock was fueled by the news that it had signed a contract with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG, Germany, for the construction of Multi-purpose vessels (MPV) in Germany.
 
"Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) signed a contract with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG, Germany, on Monday, March 24, 2025, for the construction and delivery of the 7th and 8th Multi-purpose vessels (MPV) of 7,500 DWT in Hamburg, Germany," the company said in a release.
 
 
This contract is in line with the ‘Option Agreement’ signed between both parties for the procurement of four additional MPVs from GRSE.
 
The shipyard will build a total of eight vessels (08) at an approximate order value of $108 million. Each MPV will be 120 meters long, 17 meters wide, with a maximum draft of 6.75 meters, and can carry 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo.

Also Read

L&T Shipbuilding, Indian Coastguard

Shipbuilding stocks extend rally; GRSE, CSL, MDL surge up to 28% in 2 days

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Garden Reach up 20%, Mazagon Dock soars 10% on Germany's defence boost

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Defence shares in focus; Data Patterns, GRSE, BDL, Zen, Paras gain upto 11%

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Broader mkt stages recovery; Nifty SmallCap, MidCap indices rally up to 3%

ballistic missiles UAE

Defence stocks trade firm in weak market; BDL, HAL, GRSE rally up to 6%

 
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. The shipyard was conferred the status of a Miniratna Category I Company in 2006. The company has built over 790 platforms, including 110 warships for the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign countries to date. In addition to shipbuilding and ship repair, GRSE is also engaged in engine production and other engineering activities.
 
The shipbuilder has a market capitalisation of ₹19,665.14 crore on the NSE.
 
Garden Reach Shipbuilders' shares have yielded a return of nearly 30 per cent in the last one month, while they have advanced nearly 4 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 declined 0.27 per cent year-to-date.
 
The company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹2,833.80-₹762.15 on the NSE.
 
The Miniratna stock continued to trade northward during the day. At around 1:09 PM on Tuesday, Garden Reach Shipbuilders were quoted at ₹1,722.30 apiece, up 1.04 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,704.55 apiece on the NSE.
 
At the same time, the benchmark domestic indices were trading with marginal gains. The 30-share Sensex was up by 42 points or 0.05 per cent at 78,027 levels, and the Nifty50 was at 23,694 levels, up 36 points or 0.15 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat at 78,000; Nifty at 23,700; PSB, metal, pharma drag; IT holds

colgate

Colgate Palmolive hits 52-week low; slips 40% from Oct high on soft demand

ipo market listing share market

Rapid Fleet IPO closes today: Subscription lags at 71%, GMP remains flat

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

BMW Industries jumps 10% after signing MoU with Steel ministry under PLI

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

BSE MidCap, SmallCap indices snap 5-day winning run, fall up to 2% today

Topics : Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Buzzing stocks share market Markets Sensex Nifty Share price Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon