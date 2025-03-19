Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Zydus Lifesciences share price popped 3% in trade on March 19

The rise in the Zydus Lifesciences shares came after the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Apalutamide Tablets, 60 mg

Zydus Lifesciences share price: Pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, as the scrip rose as much as 3.04 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 930.60 per share. 
 
The rise in the Zydus Lifesciences shares came after the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Apalutamide Tablets, 60 mg (Erleada tablets, 60 mg).
 
Apalutamide is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer. 
 
The company revealed that the Apalutamide tablets will be manufactured at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd's facility in Ahmedabad, located within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). 
 
 
Apalutamide tablets had annual sales of $1,099.8 million in the United States, IQVIA MAT January 2025 data showed.

With this approval, Zydus Group now has 420 approvals and has so far filed 483 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04. 
 
About Zydus Life 
 
Zydus Life, previously known as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, is a global company in the life sciences sector. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and marketing healthcare therapies. 
 
Based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company's portfolio includes a range of products including finished dosage human formulations (such as generics, branded generics, specialty formulations including biosimilars and vaccines), active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), animal healthcare products, and consumer wellness products.
 
Zydus Lifesciences’ therapies cover various medical areas including gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, respiratory, pain management, cancer, inflammation, neurology, and women's health. 
 
Operating globally, the company has established markets in the US, Europe, South Africa, Japan, Brazil, and other emerging markets.
 
The market capitalisation of Zydus Lifesciences stood at Rs 91,547.17 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category. 
 
At 10:40 AM, Zydus Lifesciences shares were trading 0.74 per cent higher at Rs 909.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 75,464.96 level.
 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

