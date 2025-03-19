Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Divine Hira Jewellers IPO closes today; subscription rises 2x, GMP up 17%

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO Day 3: Check price band, lot size, subscription status, GMP, allotment date, listing date, and other key details

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO subscription status: The subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of jewelry designing and marketing company Divine Hira Jewellers is set to conclude for public subscription today, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The SME offering has received a muted response from investors so far.
 
Data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suggests that the Divine Hira Jewellers IPO was subscribed to by 1.79 times by the end of the second day of subscription on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
 
Divine Hira Jewellers IPO details
Divine Hira Jewellers IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.58 million equity shares, aggregating to Rs 31.84 crore. The public offering is available at Rs 90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of Rs 1,44,000.
 
 
Divine Hira Jewellers IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Divine Hira Jewellers were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on the final day of its IPO subscription window. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were quoted at around Rs 105 per share, against the issue price of Rs 90 per share. Thus, the Divine Hira Jewellers IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 15 per share, or 16.67 per cent.
 
Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment date, listing date
Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Divine Hira Jewellers IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Friday, March 21, 2025.
 
Divine Hira Jewellers shares are slated to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Monday, March 24, 2025.
 
Divine Hira Jewellers registrar, lead manager 
Bigshare Services serves as the registrar, while Horizon Management acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
Divine Hira Jewellers IPO objective
Divine Hira Jewellers proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for the prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain loans availed by the company. The company will use the proceeds for funding working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.
 
About Divine Hira Jewellers 
Divine Hira Jewellers specialises in the design and marketing of premium 22 Karat gold jewelry. Based in Zaveri Bazar, Mumbai, the company caters to wholesalers, showrooms, and retailers with a diverse range of gold jewelry that combines traditional artistry with modern elegance. Divine Hira Jewellers procures gold from bullion dealers and importers. The company's products include necklaces, mangalsutras, rings, bracelets, chains, malas, pendants, bangles, kadas, coins, and wedding jewelry.
 

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs share market SME IPO NSE SME platform

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

