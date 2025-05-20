Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 07:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How to trade Nifty on May 20: Check out strategy, key levels & trade setup

How to trade Nifty on May 20: Check out strategy, key levels & trade setup

With a likely Nifty trading range for the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Recommended Strategy:

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: 22-May-2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 24,000 Put and Sell 25,600 Call
  • Net Premium Inflow: 23 points
  • Stop Loss: 45
  • Target: Entire Premium Inflow
Rationale:

  • Nifty is consolidating after a sharp rally seen over the past few days.
  • Immediate key levels: Resistance near 25,500; Support at 24,200.
  • Strategy View: With a likely trading range mentioned above for the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation.
  • This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.
  (Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

