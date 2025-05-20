How to trade Nifty on May 20: Check out strategy, key levels & trade setup

Recommended Strategy:
- Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
- Expiry: 22-May-2025
- Strike Prices: Sell 24,000 Put and Sell 25,600 Call
- Net Premium Inflow: 23 points
- Stop Loss: 45
- Target: Entire Premium Inflow
Rationale:
- Nifty is consolidating after a sharp rally seen over the past few days.
- Immediate key levels: Resistance near 25,500; Support at 24,200.
- Strategy View: With a likely trading range mentioned above for the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation.
- This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.