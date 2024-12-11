Business Standard
How to trade Nifty Pharma, Energy indices today, Dec 11? Check levels here

Stock market today: What are the key support, resistance levels for the Nifty Pharma, and Energy indices? What should be the trading strategy? Here is your trading guide for stock market today

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty Energy Index: Buy on Dips Amid Bullish Outlook

The Nifty Energy Index is poised for a small technical correction in the near term, offering a strategic opportunity for traders and investors to accumulate the index and its constituents. The support levels to watch closely are 37,125, 36,800, and 36,475, which could act as strong buying zones during any dip.
 
Despite the potential for a short-term pullback, the index's overall trend remains bullish. Key technical indicators like MACD and RSI are signaling continued upward momentum, reinforcing confidence in the index's long-term strength. The best trading strategy is to adopt a "buy-on-dips" approach, as the index is expected to outperform in both the near and short term. 
 
 
On the upside, a decisive close above the 38,150 resistance level would mark a significant bullish breakout, paving the way for further gains. In this scenario, the next resistance levels are projected at 38,965, 40,100, and 41,175, offering ample room for growth. 
 
In summary, with robust support levels and the potential for a breakout above 38,150, the index is well-positioned to deliver strong performance in the coming weeks. 
 

Nifty Pharma Index: Accumulate on Dips Amid Bullish Outlook

 
The Nifty Pharma Index exhibits a bullish trend on the charts in the near term, presenting an ideal opportunity for traders and investors to accumulate positions during the current correction phase. 
 
Support levels to watch closely for accumulation are 22,175, 22,100, and 22,000. These levels provide an attractive entry point for those looking to capitalise on the index's upward momentum. A stop-loss should be strategically placed at either a close below 21,800 or the swing low of 21,725, depending on your risk tolerance. 

On the upside, resistance levels are expected at 22,675, 22,925, and 23,300, which represent key profit-taking zones. Breaking through these levels would signal continued strength in the index and open further opportunities for gains. 
 
Technical indicators align with this positive outlook, suggesting that buying on dips remains the best trading strategy in the near term. The index's bullish structure, coupled with its historical resilience, adds to its appeal as a promising sector for accumulation. 
 
In conclusion, the Nifty Pharma Index offers a compelling case for accumulation during corrections. By adhering to key support and resistance levels, as well as maintaining disciplined stop-loss strategies, traders and investors can optimise their positions for potential near-term and medium-term gains.
 
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.
 

