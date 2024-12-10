Equity mutual fund inflows decline 14% to Rs 35,943 crore in November

Inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes moderated in November, weighed down by a fall in lumpsum investments and new fund offering (NFO) collections.
Active MF schemes received Rs 35,943 crore in November, down 14 per cent from the all-time high inflow of Rs 41,887 crore in October.
"There was heightened volatility due to various macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and the US election results. This resulted in investors opting for a wait-and-watch approach for big-ticket investments, leading to a decline in lumpsum flows, including flattish systematic investment plan (SIP) numbers," said Akhil Chaturvedi, executive director and chief business officer, Motilal Oswal AMC.
The November tally is still higher than the average inflows in the calendar year 2024, thanks to elevated SIP contributions. Last month, SIPs brought in Rs 25,320 crore compared to Rs 25,323 crore in October.
"The correction in the markets during the month provided a good investment opportunity for investors, which they didn’t fail to capitalise on. This marked the 45th consecutive month of net inflows into the segment. Though it was lower compared to the previous month, it was still a significant number," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.
In November, the market continued October's downward momentum but staged a comeback in the latter half of the month. The benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex ended the month almost flat.
The month-on-month decline in equity fund inflows can largely be attributed to the sharp fall in investments into sectoral and thematic funds. The tally dropped from Rs 12,279 crore in October to Rs 7,658 crore in November.
Most other categories saw little change in their monthly collections. Flexicap schemes clocked Rs 5,000 crore for the second straight month. Large and midcap and midcap funds also garnered over Rs 4,500 crore for the second month in a row. The inflows into smallcap funds remained elevated at Rs 4,112 crore.
"Small and midcap schemes continue to dominate investor interest, capturing 25 per cent of total equity inflows. Midcap schemes, in particular, achieved all-time high monthly inflows. Despite more attractive valuations in large-cap stocks, the flow into these schemes remains lacklustre at Rs 2,500 crore," said Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
Overall, the MF industry recorded a net inflow of Rs 60,295 crore in November. Debt funds were the second-largest contributors, with Rs 12,916 crore inflows. Hybrid funds and passive schemes received inflows of Rs 4,124 crore and Rs 7,061 crore, respectively.
The inflows and mark-to-market gains in some categories took the assets under management (AUM) of the MF industry past the Rs 68 trillion mark for the first time in November.
"Defying a tumultuous month in the equity market, the mutual fund industry's assets reached a new pinnacle of Rs 68.08 trillion, driven primarily by robust inflows into equity-oriented schemes. The unwavering monthly SIP inflows remained above Rs 25,000 crore in November, showcasing investors' long-term vision and commitment to their financial goals, despite the short-term market fluctuations," said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
Data released by the association shows that while the SIP inflows remained in line with October’s collection, new registrations dropped to 4.9 million from 6.4 million.