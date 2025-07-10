IDBI Bank gains 2% as reports signal financial bidding to close by Oct 2025

IDBI Bank share price today: Shares of IDBI Bank climbed 2 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹102.08 on Thursday after reports indicated that the financial bidding for IDBI Bank is expected to conclude by October this year. This marks the latest development in the centre's long-awaited plan to divest its stake in the banking firm.
At 10:55 AM, shares of IDBI Bank were trading at ₹100.90, up by 1.02 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. By comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 was trading flat, albeit in the negative territory.
IDBI Bank Stake Sale
Earlier this week, an inter-ministerial group held a meeting to review the pending issues related to the strategic sale of IDBI Bank. This included the finalisation of the share purchase agreement (SPA), which will govern the terms of the transaction. According to a report by Business Standard, an official familiar with the matter said that “all things are progressing at a high pace and the IDBI Bank sale will be completed by October 2025.”
The meeting was co-chaired by Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and M. Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services.
So far this calendar year, shares of the banking firm have experienced a robust double-digit drop of 30.5 per cent. In contrast, BSE BANKEX has experienced a surge of 10.7 per cent during the same period, currently quoting 64,009.
About IDBI Bank
IDBI Bank is among the leading and oldest private banks in India. It was incorporated in 1964 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with the name Industrial Development Bank of India. The banking firm became a listed entity in 1995, following which the government's stake in IDBI was reduced from 100 per cent. In 2003, the bank diversified its business domain by acquiring Tata's housing finance arm, Tata Home Finance. This was part of IDBI's strategy to enter the housing finance market. In 2010, the IDBI Bank decided to merge its housing finance subsidiary with itself.