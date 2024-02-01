Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's big yr for bonds starts with best Jan since 2019 on foreign inflows

The outlook for Indian debt has brightened amid hopes of foreign inflows of as much as $40 billion due to the index inclusion

BSE, stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ronojoy Mazumdar and Malavika Kaur Makol
 
Indian bonds capped their best January gain in five years, helped by accelerated foreign inflows ahead of the global index inclusion.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The yield on benchmark 10-year bond fell by three basis points to 7.14 per cent as foreign investors plowed $2 billion last month into securities eligible for inclusion into JPMorgan Chase & Co’s emerging market index from June.

The outlook for Indian debt has brightened amid hopes of foreign inflows of as much as $40 billion due to the index inclusion. Overseas investors will likely emerge as a key pillar of support for near-record borrowings for the next fiscal year due to be unveiled in Thursday’s federal budget. 

Chart
January’s gains are due to “incremental comfort from investors in terms of global and EM policy direction, and some pre-positioning flows ahead of actual inclusion,” said Aditya Gore, head of international coverage for fixed income at Nuvama Wealth Management.

Bloomberg Index Services Ltd. last month said it is soliciting feedback on a proposal to include India’s Fully Accessible Route, or FAR bonds, in its emerging market local currency index. FAR bonds are securities which have no restrictions for foreign investors, and are eligible for global index inclusion. 

Bloomberg LP is the parent company of Bloomberg Index Services Ltd., which administers indexes that compete with those from other service providers.

Also Read

'America's natural ally': Five things JPMorgan chief Dimon said about India

JPMorgan profit shrinks as it sets aside $3 bn for deposit insurance fund

India bonds finally at global high table with JPMorgan index inclusion

JPMorgan index-bound Indian bonds lure foreigners, but flows to start later

FTSE Russell bond index not to include India, wk after JPMorgan's inclusion

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex choppy after positive start; Paytm sinks 20%

Nifty Auto near overbought zone, Nifty IT seen rangebound: Check key levels

Stocks to watch on Budget day: Paytm, Godrej Consumer, Infra, rail, PSUs

Equity markets up by 1% ahead of Budget, US Fed interest rate decision

Equity markets tread K-shaped path, India's mcap to touch Rs 380 trn

Topics : Bond markets India bond market JPMorgan Chase & Co

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon