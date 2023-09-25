close
Sensex (0.08%)
66064.15 + 55.00
Nifty (-0.10%)
19655.50 -18.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.18%)
5744.60 + 10.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40096.25 -42.90
Nifty Bank (-0.06%)
44586.55 -25.50
Heatmap

India bonds finally at global high table with JPMorgan index inclusion

The decision sets the stage for billions of dollars of inflows just when the bond market is straining under record government borrowings

Stock market, NSE

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Subhadip Sircar, Ronojoy Mazumdar and Malavika Kaur Makol

India’s $1 trillion government bond market has struggled for years to rise above the criticism of being insular.
 
That is set to change after JPMorgan Chase & Co. Thursday became the first global index provider to include them on its emerging markets index. The decision sets the stage for billions of dollars of inflows just when the bond market is straining under record government borrowings.

“This could be a push-factor to prompt foreign inflows into India and foreign investors are likely to be more active in the Indian fixed-income market,” Morgan Stanley strategists led by Min Dai wrote in a note, calling the index inclusion a “milestone event.”

The move buttresses India’s aspirations for a bigger global heft as it boasts one of the world’s fastest rates of economic growth and positions itself as an alternative to China. At the same time, the inclusion will open up the nation’s public finances to greater scrutiny from foreign investors, likely increasing the volatility of local markets. 

Chart

Also Read

JPMorgan to add India to its emerging-markets bond index in June 2024

Indian bonds, and rupee surge post inclusion in JPMorgan EM bond index

After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat; Delta Corp, SBI, Bajaj Finance in focus

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 25: LIC, Ambuja, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, SBI

Pivot level for Nifty stands at 19,336, near support seen at 19,600

Street signs: Nifty at crucial juncture, JSW Infra's port of call, and more

Correction lurking for Wall Street-driven markets, warns Christopher Wood

Inclusion starts in phases from June 2024. India will reach a maximum 10 per cent weighting in JPMorgan’s key emerging market index, which has $213 billion benchmarked to it. 

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects inflows of more than $40 billion from active and passive funds over the next 18 months. The purchases will be “front-loaded, beginning immediately, as investors pre-position for inclusion,” strategists led by Danny Suwanapruti wrote in a note Friday.

Foreign investors currently hold less than 2 per cent of government securities. Officials have in the past worried about the consequences of outsized debt inflows, leaving local banks and mutual funds as the main buyers of bonds.   

The index news “should structurally augur well for rates and forex markets, leading to lower cost of borrowings for the economy and more accountable fiscal policy-making,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Chart
Kotak Mahindra Bank expects foreign ownership to rise to 3.5 per cent-4 per cent by the end of fiscal 2025, as investors plow money into a high-yielding market. 

Benchmark 10-year yields can drop to 6.9 per cent-6.95 per cent over the next six to eight months if the global environment improves, said Jayesh Mehta, India country treasurer at Bank of America in Mumbai.

They closed at 7.19 per cent on Friday. 

Bloomberg LP is the parent company of Bloomberg Index Services Ltd., which administers indexes that compete with those from other service providers.
Topics : Indian bonds Indian Bond market JPMorgan Chase & Co government borrowing

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon