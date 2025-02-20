India tops global private capital exits with $27.9 bn in 2024: GPCA report

India emerged as the global leader in private capital exits in 2024, recording $27.9 billion across 224 exits as investors capitalised on high valuations and ample liquidity in public markets, according to a report by the Global Private Capital Association (GPCA). Public market exits accounted for $19.1 billion, the highest since 2008.
Notable exits in 2024 included EQT and Temasek selling O2 Power to JSW Neo Energy for $1.5 billion, Swiggy raising $1.3 billion via an initial public offering (IPO) and providing exits to 360 ONE, Alpha Wave Global, Kotak, Amansa Capital, and others, Advent International selling Bharat Serums to Mankind Pharma, Vishal Megamart raising $943 million via an IPO, providing exits to Kedaara Capital and Partners Group, and Blackstone exiting Mphasis via a block trade for $806 million.
According to GPCA, India’s exit performance outpaced that of Central and Eastern Europe, which recorded $11.9 billion in exits, and the West Asia, where exits totalled $4 billion.
Despite the robust exit activity, private capital investment in India declined 17 per cent year-on-year to $22.7 billion in 2024, contrasting with trends in other global markets. The slowdown was primarily driven by weaker infrastructure and private credit deals, though venture capital bucked the trend, rising 37 per cent to $10 billion, the report stated.
The consumer goods and services and financial services sectors saw heightened investor interest, growing 39 per cent and 73 per cent year-on-year, respectively. Large financing rounds for e-commerce delivery services such as Zepto, and lenders such as HDFC Credila and Shriram Finance, contributed to this momentum.
Meanwhile, fundraising for India dipped 7.4 per cent to $8.7 billion across 65 funds, with private equity being the only asset class to experience growth. This was led by Kedaara Capital, which raised $1.73 billion for its fourth fund, and ChrysCapital, which secured $700 million for a continuation fund to retain its stake in the National Stock Exchange.