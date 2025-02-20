Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India tops global private capital exits with $27.9 bn in 2024: GPCA report

India tops global private capital exits with $27.9 bn in 2024: GPCA report

Notable exits in 2024 included EQT and Temasek selling O2 Power to JSW Neo Energy for $1.5 billion, Swiggy raising $1.3 billion via an initial public offering (IPO) and providing exits to 360 ONE

Concerned that aggressive fiscal consolidation could hinder growth momentum while private capital expenditure remains sluggish, the government is expected to set the fiscal deficit target at 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY26 in th

India’s exit performance outpaced that of Central and Eastern Europe, which recorded $11.9 billion in exits. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India emerged as the global leader in private capital exits in 2024, recording $27.9 billion across 224 exits as investors capitalised on high valuations and ample liquidity in public markets, according to a report by the Global Private Capital Association (GPCA). Public market exits accounted for $19.1 billion, the highest since 2008.
 
Notable exits in 2024 included EQT and Temasek selling O2 Power to JSW Neo Energy for $1.5 billion, Swiggy raising $1.3 billion via an initial public offering (IPO) and providing exits to 360 ONE, Alpha Wave Global, Kotak, Amansa Capital, and others, Advent International selling Bharat Serums to Mankind Pharma, Vishal Megamart raising $943 million via an IPO, providing exits to Kedaara Capital and Partners Group, and Blackstone exiting Mphasis via a block trade for $806 million.
 
 
According to GPCA, India’s exit performance outpaced that of Central and Eastern Europe, which recorded $11.9 billion in exits, and the West Asia, where exits totalled $4 billion.
 
Despite the robust exit activity, private capital investment in India declined 17 per cent year-on-year to $22.7 billion in 2024, contrasting with trends in other global markets. The slowdown was primarily driven by weaker infrastructure and private credit deals, though venture capital bucked the trend, rising 37 per cent to $10 billion, the report stated.
 
The consumer goods and services and financial services sectors saw heightened investor interest, growing 39 per cent and 73 per cent year-on-year, respectively. Large financing rounds for e-commerce delivery services such as Zepto, and lenders such as HDFC Credila and Shriram Finance, contributed to this momentum.
 
Meanwhile, fundraising for India dipped 7.4 per cent to $8.7 billion across 65 funds, with private equity being the only asset class to experience growth. This was led by Kedaara Capital, which raised $1.73 billion for its fourth fund, and ChrysCapital, which secured $700 million for a continuation fund to retain its stake in the National Stock Exchange.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Share Market LIVE: SMIDs gain 1%; Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Financials, FMCG, IT drag; Metal leads

Nomura

Nomura picks top auto stocks as Maruti, M&M expect 1% YoY PV growth in FY26

pharma medicine drugs

Suven Pharma soars 14% on heavy volumes; surges 43% from January low

Better times ahead for Kajaria, Somany

Cera Sanitaryware, Kajaria, Somany hit 52-week lows on sluggish demand

Nomura sees 4% upside in Nifty50 target by Dec 2025; bets on these stocks

Nomura sees 4% upside in Nifty50 target by Dec 2025; bets on these stocks

Topics : private capital expenditure financial services Swiggy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon