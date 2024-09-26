Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indian bond yields may partly reverse fall as US peers move higher

Indian bond yields may partly reverse fall as US peers move higher

US bond yields rose, as traders booked profits after a recent fall, and as yields witnessed a floor. However, the possibility that the Fed could do another outsized rate cut remain intact

India earnings yields now higher than US bonds

US bond yields rose, as traders booked profits after a recent fall, and as yields witnessed a floor. However, the possibility that the Fed could do another outsized rate cut remain intact

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields are expected to marginally reverse their fall in the previous session in early trades on Thursday, as US Treasury yields inched higher.

However, any major move is unlikely, as broader sentiment remains bullish as bets of another larger rate cut from the Federal Reserve remain intact, while some market participants expect a cut in government's gross borrowing.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.72 per cent and 6.76 per cent, compared with its previous close of 6.7355 per cent, which was lowest since Feb. 21, 2022, a trader with a primary dealership said.
 
 
"There could be some profit booking around opening, but we may not be surprised if the move reverses later in the day, and we see buying momentum continuing, as market is in a bullish grip," the trader said.
 
US bond yields rose, as traders booked profits after a recent fall, and as yields witnessed a floor. However, the possibility that the Fed could do another outsized rate cut remain intact.
 
The Fed had slashed rates by a larger-than-usual 50 basis points last week, and had guided the markets for another 50 bps of cuts in 2024.
 

More From This Section

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero MotoCorp share price falls 3% in firm market; UBS maintains 'Sell'

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

PB Fintech shares down 5% after co plans foray into healthcare space

Manba Finance IPO allotment status, gmp

Manba Finance IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

dividend stocks

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: These 4 companies will trade ex-date tomorrow

PremiumTop-IPOs-2023_2

Mega IPOs to shine this Diwali: Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC Green set for launch

However, the interest rate futures market has now assigned a 60 per cent probability that the Fed would cut rates by another 50 bps in its November meeting, with aggregate cuts for 2024 seen around 77 bps.
 
Meanwhile, the government is likely to announce the country's market borrowing plan for October-March later in the day, two sources told Reuters.
 
New Delhi aims to raise 14.01 trillion rupees ($167.57 billion) through bond sales in the current fiscal year, with around 6.61 trillion rupees of supply due for the second half, according to budget numbers.
 
The federal government will sell 340 billion rupees of bonds in its last debt auction for the first half of this fiscal on Friday, and this includes liquid five-year and 15-year bonds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ICRA

Bank bond issuance likely to touch Rs 1.2 trn level in FY25 : Report

RBI

India's move to buy back bonds runs into RBI's need to keep tight stance

Japan, Japan flag

Japan's Self Defense Force passes through Taiwan Strait for first time

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks at life high, Sensex up 150 pts at 85,320, Nifty at 26,050

seafood,fishes

Hilsa bonanza: Prized fish from Bangladesh back on plate as imports resume

Topics : Treasury Bills bank bonds Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon