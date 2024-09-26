Business Standard
Home / World News / Japan's Self Defense Force passes through Taiwan Strait for first time

Japan's Self Defense Force passes through Taiwan Strait for first time

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment on the report, while expressing concern about China's increased military activity in the region

Japan, Japan flag

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment on the report, while expressing concern about China's increased military activity in the region Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's Self Defense Force patrolled the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday for the first time in an attempt to send a message to China, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing multiple government sources.
 
SDF destroyer Sazanami entered the waters from the East China Sea on Wednesday morning, spending more than 10 hours sailing southward to complete the passage, the Japanese newspaper reported on Thursday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The passage was conducted in concert with naval ships from Australia and New Zealand, the paper said, adding the three nations' navies were scheduled to hold joint exercises in the South China Sea starting on Thursday.
 
 
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment on the report, while expressing concern about China's increased military activity in the region.
 
"We have a strong sense of crisis that airspace violations have occurred one after another over a short period of time," he told a regular press conference. "We will continue to monitor the situation with strong interest." Japan has responded to stepped-up Chinese military activity with a defence buildup it says aims to deter Beijing from using military force to push its territorial claims in the region.
 
The Yomiuri said Japan's SDF had hitherto avoided sailing through the Taiwan Strait so as not to upset Beijing, which says it alone exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over the strait.
 
China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own.
 

More From This Section

United Nations

Baloch human rights council demands UN intervention in Balochistan

Blackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

Blackstone confirms $13 bn investment in Britain for AI data centre

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

At least 25 killed in days of clashes between Shiites, Sunni Muslims in Pak

israel air strike

Know about growing conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Labour Party members deal blow to Starmer day after his appeal for unity

The U.S. navy and others periodically pass through the Taiwan Strait to claim "freedom of navigation". The German navy also made the transit this month for the first time in two decades, demonstrating Berlin's resolve to stand with Western allies.
The Taiwan Strait is a major trade route through which about half of global container ships pass.
 
China on Wednesday said it had successfully conducted a rare launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, while leaders of the 'Quad' grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States last week expanded joint security steps in Asia's waters due to shared concerns about China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

United Nations Security Council

G4 nations stress comprehensive UNSC reform essential for UN's future

Indian Flag, India

India overtakes Japan as Asia's third most powerful nation: Power Index

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

India pips Japan, ranks 3rd on Asia Power Index of Australia think tank

Wedding

Japan's PM race: Old problems, new faces, and a 30-year debate on surnames

Japan 4 day work week

Japan to ease foreign trainee job transfer rules by Oct amid record exits

Topics : Japan Defense stocks Naval base

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon