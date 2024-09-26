Manba Finance IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Manba Finance IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of Manba Finance IPO is likely to be finalised today. The public issue, which ended for subscription yesterday, received massive demand from investors, with bids for 1,97,18,34,875 shares against 87,99,000 offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 224.10 times by the final day of subscription, September 25, 2024.

Manba Finance IPO received the highest demand from Non-institutional investors, who bid for a whopping 511.65 times, followed by Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who bid for 148.55 times, and Retail individual investors (RIIs) who bid for 144.03 times, as per the data available on the NSE. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Manba Finance IPO allotment status

The shares of Manba Finance are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalized, investors can check the allotment status of the Manba Finance IPO by visiting the official websites of either BSE, NSE, or Link Intime, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status of Manba Finance IPO directly:

- Check Manba Finance IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Manba Finance IPO allotment status on Link Intime: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

- Check Manba Finance IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Manba Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Manba Finance continue to command a strong premium in the grey markets on Thursday. Manba Finance shares are currently trading at a premium of Rs 58 or 48.33 per cent over the upper band of the IPO price of Rs 120, according to several sources tracking grey market activities. This indicates a strong listing for Manba Finance shares on the bourses.

Manba Finance expected listing price

Following the allotment, shares of Manba Finance are expected to make their debut on the bourses on Monday, September 30, 2024, by listing on BSE and NSE. Should the current grey market premium hold, shares of Manba Finance may list around Rs 178 (Upper end of IPO price + GMP), a premium of nearly 49 per cent from the upper band of the issue price.



About Manba Finance

Manba Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC-BL), which offers financial solutions for new two-wheelers (2Ws), three-wheelers (3Ws), electric two-wheelers (EV2Ws), electric three-wheelers (EV3Ws), used cars, small business loans, and personal loans. Manba Finance IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 12,570,000 shares. It was available at a price band of Rs 114-120, and a lot size of 125 shares. The subscription window remained open from Monday, September 23, 2024, till Wednesday, September 25, 2024.