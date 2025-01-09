Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indices decline amid FPI selling, result concerns; Sensex falls 528 points

Indices decline amid FPI selling, result concerns; Sensex falls 528 points

FPIs on Thursday were net sellers to the tune of Rs 7,171 crore, the highest single-day selling since November 28, 2024, while domestic institutions were buyers worth Rs 7,640 crore

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

Photo: Shutterstock

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equity benchmarks declined on Thursday as heavy foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling and concerns over the December quarter earnings continued to dent sentiments. The Fed minutes, which showed that the US central bankers have decided to move slowly on interest rate changes in the coming months, added to investor woes.
 
The Sensex ended the session at 77,620, a decline of 528 points, or 0.7 per cent. The Nifty ended the session at 23,539, a decline of 150 points, or 0.6 per cent. For the week, the Sensex declined 2 per cent and the Nifty 1.9 per cent. The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 4 trillion and was at Rs 435 trillion.
 
 
FPIs on Thursday were net sellers to the tune of Rs 7,171 crore, the highest single-day selling since November 28, 2024, while domestic institutions were buyers worth Rs 7,640 crore. More than a third of Sensex losses was contributed by HDFC Bank, where FPIs hold a significant stake. The rupee hit a new low against the dollar at 85.86 amid robust demand for dollars.
 
"Weakening of the rupee is adding to the pressure of FPIs, who are now inclined to take some risk off the table due to uncertainties in earnings and policy shifts in the US after Trump assumes charge," said Andrew Holland, chief executive officer (CEO) of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies.
 
The recent business updates from some top Indian firms have raised concerns about whether earnings for the December quarter (Q3FY25) will differ from the quarter ending in September (Q2FY25). The December quarter earnings started coming in on Thursday with results of TCS post-market hours. TCS's December numbers fell short of Bloomberg estimates. According to these estimates, revenue was expected to be Rs 64,748 crore and net profit Rs 12,534 crore, but TCS posted a revenue of Rs 63,973 crore and a net profit of Rs 12,380 crore.

Also Read

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Indices end with minor losses as FPI selling offsets gains in heavyweights

share market stock market trading

Markets gain a day after worst 1st-day fall in 3 months; Sensex up 234 pts

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

FPI selloff, HMPV scare drag markets to worst fall in three months

bull market, stock market

Bulls charge: Markets rally nearly 2% in best session in six weeks

bigbasket

Bigbasket signs MoU with AP govt to boost organic produce, market linkage

 
"The selloff was primarily due to cautiousness ahead of Q3 earnings announcements and mixed signals from global markets. Continuous selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) is adding to the negative sentiment. We expect markets to consolidate in a range with stock-specific action on the back of Q3 result announcements,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
Going forward, the earnings season and the US employment report, which will offer traders fresh cues about the Federal Reserve's rate cut path, will determine the market trajectory.
 
The market breadth was weak, with 2,826 stocks declining and 1,144 advancing. Two-thirds of Sensex stocks declined. Larsen and Toubro, which fell 1.8 per cent, and TCS, which declined 1.7 per cent, were the other big contributors to Sensex declines.

More From This Section

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee hits record low of 85.94/$ intraday, recovers to close at 85.86/$

Price Waterhouse

Levy duty on broader industry categories to cut tax rates: Price Waterhouse

trading

Trading volume in dollar-rupee NDF hits record high on arbitrage activity

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off day's low, down 350 pts at 77,780; HUL, M&M lead recovery

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 528pts, Nifty at 23,526; IT, financials shares dip

Lupin Pharma

Lupin shares rise but pares gains soon; here's what moved stock in trade

Topics : FPI Indices Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon