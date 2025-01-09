Business Standard

Rupee hits record low of 85.94/$ intraday, recovers to close at 85.86/$

The dollar index inched up to 109.14 compared to 108.98 on Wednesday. The index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies

The rupee slipped to 85.94 a dollar during intraday deals, marking a new record low, before recovering some losses to close the day at 85.86/$, flat compared to Wednesday’s closing.
 
Heightened hedging activity by foreign investors and robust demand for dollars have pushed three-month non-deliverable forward (NDF) points for the dollar-rupee pair to their highest levels since November 2022, according to Bloomberg data.
 
The rupee has been trading with a depreciation bias, hitting new lows over the past few weeks.
 
The dollar remains strong, driven by expectations of fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025 amid concerns that United States President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and tax cuts could fuel higher inflation.
 
 
The dollar index inched up to 109.14 compared to 108.98 on Wednesday. The index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

“The dollar is moving up on expectations of higher US tariffs. However, the extent will depend on how much Trump delivers compared to his election campaign promises,” said a senior executive at a private bank. “We expect this movement to continue until Trump’s policies are announced, providing more clarity,” he added.
 
Meanwhile, market speculation suggests that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may scale back its intervention in the foreign exchange market due to mounting bets in the NDF market and an increase in the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the rupee.
 
The rupee has appreciated in the 40-currency basket, with the REER index moving to 108 in November, indicating that its depreciation has been more subdued compared to peer currencies.
 
While the RBI has actively intervened to manage currency volatility, it may also be mindful of preserving the rupee’s competitiveness against emerging market currencies. The spread between the US 10-year yield, currently at 4.68 per cent, and India’s 10-year yield, at approximately 6.75 per cent, suggests limited room for manoeuvre, market participants said.
 
According to RBI data, the central bank held $50 billion in short positions as of October 31, an increase of $35 billion during the month.
 
Market participants noted that the rupee could breach the 86 level against the dollar in the coming sessions, with global and domestic factors influencing its trajectory.
 
“This trend in the NDF market, coupled with concerns over overvaluation and significant depreciation among peer currencies, has likely drawn the RBI’s attention,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “Until US policies under the Trump administration are clarified, uncertainties are expected to persist,” he added.
 
The rupee has depreciated by 0.29 per cent against the dollar in the current month. In the current financial year, it has fallen by 2.86 per cent.

