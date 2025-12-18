Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Genesys zooms 13% on unveiling India's first ADAS-ready HD road maps

Genesys International Corporation shares jumped 13.3 per cent, logging a day’s high at ₹467.35 per share. The stock was in demand after the company announced the development of India’s first large-scale High-Definition (HD) maps engineered specifically for ADAS-enabled vehicles.
 
At 10:57 AM, Genesys International Corporation’s share price was trading 10.81 per cent higher at ₹456.75 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.06 per cent at 84,613.74. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,907.85crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,054.8, and its 52-week low was at ₹390.9. 
 
The system covers more than 1 lakh km of national highways, expressways, and strategic corridors. This initiative marks one of India’s most ambitious road intelligence programs and establishes a new benchmark for automotive-grade precision.
 
 
The HD maps include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)-critical features such as lane geometry, road markings, barriers, signage, medians, elevation and curvature profiles, and localisation objects like poles and gantries—all processed to achieve centimeter-grade precision.  

These datasets are owned by Genesys and can be licensed across industries, creating opportunities in commercial fleet navigation, logistics optimisation, mobility platforms, safety analytics, and automotive research and development (R&D). 
 
India’s highways account for a disproportionately high share of road fatalities, driven by fast-moving traffic, inconsistent lane discipline, and limited real-time awareness for drivers and vehicles. HD maps narrow this gap by adding the centimetre-level context that traditional maps cannot provide—lane geometry, curves, slopes, signage, barriers, and localisation cues that help ADAS systems anticipate danger instead of merely reacting to it. This is a big leap forward from current sensor based ADAS systems. 
 
“The use of the national CORS network for large-scale HD mapping reflects the transformative role of geospatial infrastructure in building a Vikshit Bharat. High-accuracy datasets are essential for modern mobility, national planning, and digital governance. Initiatives like this demonstrate how public infrastructure and private innovation can work together to advance the country’s long-term development goals,” said  Hitesh Makwana, surveyor general of India. 
 
Genesys International Corporation is an advanced mapping company. With a team of over 2,000 professionals along with the nationwide Genesys constellation of sensors, the company is building the new India map stack. Genesys International has unique expertise, encompassing an understanding of emerging consumer applications related to mapping technology and the capability to provide cutting-edge solutions on the enterprise and government markets.

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 stock market trading

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

