IndiGo parent to enter BSE Sensex from Dec 22; Tata Motors PV dropped

IndiGo parent to enter BSE Sensex from Dec 22; Tata Motors PV dropped

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of the country's largest airline IndiGo, will find a place in BSE's 30-share benchmark index Sensex from December 22, the BSE Index Services said on Saturday.

The changes have been announced by BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd (formerly Asia Index Pvt Ltd) as a part of the reconstitution of its indices, effective at the market open on Monday, December 22 | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of the country's largest airline IndiGo, will find a place in BSE's 30-share benchmark index Sensex from December 22, the BSE Index Services said on Saturday.

At the same time, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd will be dropped from the index, it added.

The changes have been announced by BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd (formerly Asia Index Pvt Ltd) as a part of the reconstitution of its indices, effective at the market open on Monday, December 22.

In the BSE 100 index, IDFC First Bank Ltd will be included, replacing Adani Green Energy Ltd. Within the BSE Sensex 50, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd will be added, and IndusInd Bank Ltd will be removed.

 

Meanwhile, in the BSE Sensex Next 50 index, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank will replace Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and Adani Green Energy.

Topics : BSE Sensex Tata Motors InterGlobe Aviation

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

