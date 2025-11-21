Friday, November 21, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey says not looking to regulate digital gold

The clarification came days after the digital gold industry urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to bring digital gold platforms under formal regulation

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

The cautionary statement came after Sebi observed that some online platforms have been promoting digital gold' or e-gold' products as an easy alternative to investing in physical gold. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday clarified that the markets regulator is not looking to regulate 'digital gold' or 'e-gold' products as these do not fall under its purview.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Conclave on REITs and InvITs-2025, Pandey said that regulated gold-related investments can be made through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered by mutual funds or through other tradable gold securities.

The clarification came days after the digital gold industry urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to bring digital gold platforms under formal regulation.

Earlier this month, Sebi had warned investors against investing in digital or e-gold products, saying such instruments fall outside its regulatory framework and involve significant risks.

 

The cautionary statement came after Sebi observed that some online platforms have been promoting digital gold' or e-gold' products as an easy alternative to investing in physical gold.

Also Read

mf investor, mutual fund

Master Capital Services gets Sebi nod to launch its mutual fund business

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

India's investor base could double in 3-5 years, says Sebi chairman

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi board to take up conflict of interest panel report on December 17premium

Sebi

Sebi proposes IPO rule tweaks with lock-in fix, simpler disclosure format

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi plans sweeping reforms to woo foreign investors: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

"In this context, it is informed that such digital gold products are different from Sebi-regulated gold products as they are neither notified as securities nor regulated as commodity derivatives. They operate entirely outside the purview of Sebi," the regulator had stated.

"Such digital gold products may entail significant risks for investors and may expose investors to counterparty and operational risks," it had added.

Sebi had further clarified that investor protection mechanisms applicable to regulated securities will not extend to such unregulated digital gold schemes. The regulator had stated that investors can gain exposure to gold through Sebi-regulated instruments such as Gold ETFs offered by mutual funds, exchange-traded commodity derivative contracts, and Electronic Gold Receipts tradable on stock exchanges.

Further, investments in these Sebi-regulated gold products can be made through registered intermediaries and are governed by the regulatory framework prescribed by the regulator, it had added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare builds growth runway with brownfield expansion pushpremium

Shriram Finance

Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance on robust Q2 performancepremium

Rupee, rupee vs dollar, dollar

Rupee hits record low; slides to breach 89.5/$ amid trade uncertainty

Stock Market Close, November 21, 2025: Sensex slips 401 pts; Nifty at 26,068

Stock Market Close: Sensex slips 401 pts; Nifty at 26,068; metal, realty, PSU Bank shares fall

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank up 3% in subdued market; why private sector lender in focus?

Topics : Sebi norms Gold ETFs ETFs Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon