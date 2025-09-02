Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indraprastha Gas gains 3% on JV with RVUNL for solar project in Rajasthan

Indraprastha Gas gains 3% on JV with RVUNL for solar project in Rajasthan

Indraprastha Gas share price was trading 2.9 per cent higher at ₹217 per share against the previous close of ₹210.93 on the NSE

Indraprastha Gas stock price today

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indraprastha Gas share price today: Shares of natural gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas (IGL) rose over 3 per cent on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of ₹217.5 on the NSE after the company announced a joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) to set up a solar plant in Rajasthan
 
At 12:00 PM, the company's share price was trading 2.9 per cent higher at ₹217 per share against the previous close of ₹210.93 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.4 per cent at 24,722 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹30,030 crore. The stock has surged over 38 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹153.05 touched on November 21, 2024.
 
 
“Board in its meeting held on 29 March 2025, approved the setting up of Solar Plant in the State of Rajasthan through a Joint Venture with M/s Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL),” the company said in an exchange filing.
 
As per the filing, the joint venture between IGL and RVUNL will have an equity participation from both the companies in the ratio of 74:26, marking a 74 per cent and 24 per cent stake in the venture, respectively.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE 
The board of directors of the joint venture will comprise six directors, including four nominated by IGL and two by RVUNL. 

Also Read

Gas, Petrol station, IGL, Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Analysts decode impact of PNGRB tariff regulation changes on IGL, MGLpremium

gas, gas pipeline, cng

Mahanagar Gas top pick among CGDs, Gujarat Gas least preferred: Nomura

market, stock trading, trading

HDFC Bank, Trent: 10 stocks you can buy to create a resilient portfolio

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex near day's high; RIL, TCS lead gains; SMIDs rise; Media stks rally

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11

T20 Tri-series: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming

Indraprastha Gas Q1 results

In the April-June quarter of fiscal 2025-25 (Q1FY26), the state-run firm posted a 10.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹427.81 crore compared to ₹480.22 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's revenue grew 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,326.75 crore from 3,887.52 crore. 
 
IGL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹511.75 crore for the June 2025 quarter, down 12 per cent from ₹581.85 crore in the corresponding period last year.  ALSO READ | Ashok Leyland rises 4% on inking ₹5,000-cr pact with CALB for batteries

Yes Securities on Indraprastha Gas

According to analysts at Yes Securities, over the long term, IGL is positioning itself as a more diversified gas utility, with expansion into renewables (500MW solar project with RVUNL), LNG retailing (3 LNG stations planned), and Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG). 
 
"Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will likely outpace CNG as a growth driver, led by sustained 12 per cent to 14 per cent growth in domestic DPNG and industrial demand. With 3.2 million households and a widening pipeline network, the base effect will support operating leverage. Management is targeting ₹7–8/scm steady-state Ebitda, assuming sourcing mix remains balanced," the brokerage said in a note earlier.
 
However, the rapid rollout of electric buses in Delhi, particularly under the DTC fleet, is structurally displacing CNG buses, a segment that historically anchored IGL's volume growth. While this EV-led substitution remains city-centric for now, it poses a growing long-term threat to IGL’s core business, the brokerage added.
 
The brokerage has maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock, valuing the stock on a Price-Earnings Ratio (PER) basis, assigning a 15x multiple with a target price of ₹225.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex near day's high; RIL, TCS lead gains; SMIDs rise; Media stks rally

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

Ashok Leyland rises 4% on inking ₹5,000-cr pact with CALB for batteries

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi issues new rules for monitoring intraday derivative positions

penthouse, housing, hotels

Why did Royal Orchids share price jump 6% in trade today? Find out here

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Inox Wind shares rise 3%; why is JM Financial bullish on this stock?

Topics : Stock Market Indraprastha Gas Buzzing stocks Markets City Gas Distribution solar plant rajasthan Stocks in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon