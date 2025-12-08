Monday, December 08, 2025 | 07:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indus Towers, Policybazaar among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Indus Towers, Policybazaar among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Indus Towers has consistently traded above all its significant EMAs, reflecting a positive market sentiment, and Policybazaar has also demonstrated a consistent performance

Osho Krishan Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to buy today- Recommendations by Osho Krishnan, Angel One

NSE Scrip – Indus Towers

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹415

Indus Towers stock has consistently traded above all its significant EMAs, reflecting a positive market sentiment. In the most recent trading session, the stock exhibited considerable buying momentum, driven by substantial trading volume, resulting in a breakout from a sloping channel that reinforces the bullish perspective. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has demonstrated a positive crossover, indicating that the primary trend is expected to persist in the near term. 
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' INDUSTOWER around ₹410 | Stop-loss: ₹390 | Target: ₹445-450 
 

NSE Scrip – Policybazaar

View -   Bullish

Last Close – ₹1,892

Policybazaar share has demonstrated a consistent performance by trading above its significant EMAs following a rebound from the supporting trendline. Additionally, the stock has experienced a breakout from a sloping trendline on the daily chart, accompanied by a positive crossover in the MACD signal line. These indicators suggest a bullish outlook for the near term.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' POLICYBZR around ₹1,880 | Stop-loss: ₹1,760 | Target: ₹2,100-2,130  (Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

