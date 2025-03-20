Infy, TCS, HCL Tech: Are IT stocks due for a rebound? Charts say this

IT stocks have witnessed a steep fall in the last four months as profit-taking set-in after the Nifty IT index scaled new life-time highs. The Nifty IT index has plunged over 22.3 per cent from its record high of 46,089 hit in December 2024 to a low of 35,805 this month. In comparison, the Nifty declined 11.6 per cent from its December high of 24,858 to a low of 21,965 earlier this month. Among the Nifty IT pack - LTIMindtree was the top loser during this period, down over 37 per cent. It was followed by Mphasis, which shed 32 per cent. Index heavyweights Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies have slumped 23 per cent each. Others such as - CoForge, Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra, L&T Technology Services and Wipro - from the Nifty IT shed 17 - 22 per cent. Reportedly, IT stocks have taken a severe beating this month on the back of persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In the first fortnight of March, FPIs net sold IT stocks to the tune of Rs 6,934 crore; whereas total net sales stood at Rs 30,013 crore. In the last three trading sessions, the market has staged a smart recovery, whereas IT stocks are still to catch-up. The Nifty 50 index has jumped almost 5 per cent from its March low, while the Nifty IT index has gained 3.3 per cent. ALSO READ: Breakout Alert: Nifty breaks above 20-DMA; can rally towards 23,000-mark Against this background, are IT stocks due for a relief rally in-line with the broader market? Here's what the chart suggests. Nifty IT Current Price: 37,000 Upside Potential: 6.2% Support: 36,680; 36,450; 36,150 Resistance: 38,200; 38,350; 38,640; 39,300 The Nifty IT index is seeing positive crossover on key momentum oscillators on the daily scale; hence the near-term bias is likely to turn favourable. The IT index seems on course to test 38,200 levels in the short-term; above which a spurt to 39,700 cannot be ruled out. Interim hurdles can be experienced around 38,350, 38,640 and 39,300 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the medium-term scale, the Nifty IT index seems to be seeking support around its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) at 36,150 levels. As long as this support is protected, the index can attempt a counter rally. Near support for the index now exists at 36,680 and 36,450 levels. Infosys Current Price: Rs 1,622 Upside Potential: 4.8% Support: Rs 1,565; Rs 1,520 Resistance: Rs 1,637; Rs 1,662; Rs 1,680 Infosys was seen testing support at its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at 1,565 in recent days; below which the next major support is the 200-WMA at Rs 1,520. For now, the stock is also trading in a fairly oversold zone on the daily time-frame. Chart shows that the stock needs to trade consistently above Rs 1,611 levels to stage a relief rally. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock can potentially pullback to Rs 1,700 levels; with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,637, Rs 1,662 and Rs 1,680 levels. ALSO READ: US Recession? Nifty IT can tank another 10%; key levels on tech stocks here TCS Current Price: Rs 3,566 Upside Potential: 8.1% Support: Rs 3,462; Rs 3,380 Resistance: Rs 3,607; Rs 3,687; Rs 3,746; Rs 3,786 Select momentum oscillators like the MACD (Moving Average Convergence-Divergence) and Stochastic Slow are showing mild positive signs on the daily scale. That apart, the stock is seen seeking support at its 200-WMA for the last four weeks, which now stands at Rs 3,480. The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias for TCS can be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above Rs 3,462; below which the major support stands at Rs 3,380. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 3,607 to trigger a likely pullback rally. On the upside, the stock can potentially jump back to Rs 3,855 levels; with interim resistance likely around Rs 3,687, Rs 3,746 and Rs 3,786 levels. HCL Technologies Current Price: Rs 1,570 Upside Potential: 8.5% Support: Rs 1,550; Rs 1,519 Resistance: Rs 1,645; Rs 1,660 HCL Technologies is seen nearing the 20-DMA at Rs 1,591; break and sustained trade above the same shall augur well for the stock. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 1,703 levels; with interim resistance likely at Rs 1,645 and Rs 1,660. The near-term bias is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,550; below which the next support stands at Rs 1,519 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART LTIMindtree Current Price: Rs 4,470 Upside Potential: 13.6% Support: Rs 4,450; Rs 4,355 Resistance: Rs 4,678; Rs 4,824; Rs 4,850 LTIMintree is trading in an extremely oversold zone on the daily scale. The stock needs to trade consistently above Rs 4,450 for the sentiment to turn favourable at the counter. The key support for the stock now exists at Rs 4,355. On the upside, it can potentially jump back to Rs 5,076 levels - wherein stands the 200-WMA. Interim resistance for the stock is expected around Rs 4,678, Rs 4,824 and Rs 4,850 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART