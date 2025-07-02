Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Inox Wind shares rise 4%; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Inox Wind shares rise 4%; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Inox Wind share price rose 3.6 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹179.25 per share; here's what investors should know

Wind Energy (Photo: Bloomberg)

Photo: Bloomberg

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Inox Wind share price advanced 3.6 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹179.25 per share on BSE on healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation. 
 
At 10:54 AM, Inox Wind share price was trading 1.82 per cent higher at ₹176.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading down 0.16 per cent at 83,563.27. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹22,946.77 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹262.1 per share and 52-week low was at ₹130.2 per share.
 
Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Inox Wind shares with a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage gave a target of ₹210 per share.

Here are a few reasons why Motilal is upbeat on Inox Wind 

Valuations cheaper compared to peer

 
Motilal Oswal believes that INox Wind valuation is reasonable as compared to its competitor Suzlon Energy. 
 
Inox Wind is currently trading at FY27 P/E of 20.5x, which is at a 28 per cent discount to its direct competitor, Suzlon Energy. 
 
Rising order book and O&M synergies
Inox Wind, according to Motilal Oswal is well-positioned to capitalise on India’s target of expanding its installed wind capacity from 50GW at the end of FY25 to 100GW by 2030, supported by the projected increase in annual installations. 
 
With its order book  of 3.2GW as of FY25-end (58 per cent turnkey) rapidly growing, the earnings growth outlook remains promising.
 
Inox Wind is also benefiting from its integrated operations and synergies (O&M) across the group, such as IGESL's 5.1GW O&M portfolio (including both solar and wind) and IRSL’s proven 3GW+ EPC track record, which helps with faster execution, cost savings, and improved profitability.
 
Healthy earnings outlook
Motilal Oswal expects Inox Wind to deliver a strong consolidated Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 per cent over FY25-28, supported by a ramp-up in wind turbine generator (WTG) execution.
 
The company's WTG execution is expected to grow from 705MW in FY25 to 1.1/1.6/1.8GW in FY26/27/28 and sustained healthy Ebitda margins of 17 per cent. 
 
Further, O&M's contracted capacity (Wind + Solar) is poised to nearly triple from 3.5GW in FY25 to 9.6GW by FY28. The brokerage estimates a CAGR of 27 per cent/54 per cent/65 per cent in O&M revenue/Ebitda/adjusted PAT over FY25-28. 
 
Rising demand for wind energy in India
India’s increasing reliance on wind energy is crucial for achieving its renewable energy mix target by 2030, with wind energy expected to contribute around 20 per cent of the total. Inox Wind stands to benefit significantly from this growth, especially with Suzlon Energy Limited (SUEL) projecting annual installations of 6GW in FY26, increasing to 9GW by FY28.
 
RLMM benefits
A key development in the wind energy sector is the Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM) by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), which mandates local sourcing of key components. This move is expected to benefit Indian OEMs like Inox Wind and Suzlon, diminishing the competitive edge of Chinese players and reducing pressure on margins.

More From This Section

PremiumGensol Engineering

Is the worst over for BluSmart cab parent company Gensol Engineering stock?

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Laurus up for 9th straight day, soars 23% in 1 month. What's driving stock?

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty below 25,500, SMIDs slip; HDB, Sambhv list at premium

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Nifty, Bank Nifty key levels as indices falter; 3 breakout stocks to watch

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares fall 7% a day after making strong debut

Topics : Inox Wind Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon