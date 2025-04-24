Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Max India up 3% as board approves to raise ₹125 crore through rights issue

Max India up 3% as board approves to raise ₹125 crore through rights issue

Max India share price: The rights issue will open on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and close on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Max India share price: Shares of Max India gained 3.1 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹230.7 per share on the BSE. The stock advanced after the company's board approved the issuance of equity shares on a rights basis. The company intends to raise up to ₹125 crore through a rights issue. 
 
At 12:56 PM, Max India shares were trading 1.07 per cent higher at ₹225.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 79,853.68. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹984.90 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹337.6 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹170 per share.
 

Max India rights issue: opening and closing dates 

The rights issue will open on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and close on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The last date for on market renunciation is Friday, May 16, 2025.
 
The "last date for on-market renunciation" refers to the final day on which you can sell your rights entitlements (REs) on the stock exchange's platform.

Max India rights issue: Size

The company will issue 82,81,973 fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of ₹10. The price for the issue is set as  ₹150 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹140 each) payable on application.  ALSO READ | Pakistan Stock Exchange crashes 2,565 pts as tensions mount after Pahalgam Terror Attack

Max India rights issue: Allotment and record date 

Investors are entitled to receive 19 rights equity shares for every 100 shares held by eligible shareholders as of the record date. The record date for the rights issue is fixed as Tuesday, April 29, 2025. 

About Max India 

Max India is the holding company of Max Group’s Senior Care business Antara -- an integrated solutions provider for all senior care needs. It operates across two lines of businesses – Antara Senior Living which includes independent-living Antara Senior Living, and Assisted Care services, including Care Homes, Care at Home services and Antara AGEasy– expert-assisted solutions for chronic conditions.
 

More From This Section

Nestle

Nestle falls 5% from day's high as Q4 profit slips; earnings decoded here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why this Tata group company's stock slipped 6% in trade today; Details here

pills, pharma

This smallcap pharma stock surges 10%, nears record high. Do you own?

mutual fund, large cap, fund houses, fund

Edelweiss MF launches BSE Internet Economy Index Fund; check key details

LTIMindtree

Analysts cut LTIMindtree share price target after Q4 nos; details here

Topics : Max India BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY rights issue Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon