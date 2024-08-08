Business Standard
ITD Cementation up over 6% on strong June quarter show, profit zooms 92%

The uptick in the share price came after the company announced a strong set of Q1FY25 results.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

ITD Cementation in focus: Shares of ITD Cementation rallied as much as 6.25 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 513.55 per share on Thursday, August 8, 2024. 

At 9:24 AM, ITD Cementation shares were trading 4.42 per cent higher at 504.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent at 79,167.62 levels.
The uptick in the share price came after the company announced a strong set of Q1FY25 results. 
The company’s profit rose 92 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 100.2 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 52.2 crore in the June quarter of FY24. 

ITD Cementations’s revenue from operations, or topline, surged 30 per cent to Rs 2,381.5 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 1,832.6 crore in Q1FY24.

At the operating front, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), rose 37 per cent annually to Rs 221.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 161.5 crore in the June quarter of FY24. 

The company’s consolidated order book stood at Rs 18,536 crore until June 30,2024. In Q1FY25, it secured orders worth Rs 1,053 crore.

Last month, ITD Cementation India announced that it has secured a contract for constructing Residential colony in New Delhi (Phase II) worth approximately Rs 1,237 crore including taxes and duties. 

ITD Cementation India Limited is among the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India for nine decades with an established presence and expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures and buildings, water & waste water and foundation & specialist engineering.  

The market capitalisation of ITD Cementation is Rs 8,669.26 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 

The 52-week high of ITD Cementation stock is Rs 589.65 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 188.20 per share. 

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

