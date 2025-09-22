VMS TMT IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

VMS TMT IPO allotment today: The share allotment of VMS TMT’s initial public offering (VMS TMT IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 22, 2025.
The public offering, valued at around ₹148.50crore, received solid demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹94–₹99 per share, with a lot size of 199 shares, the issue was subscribed 102.26 times by the end of the subscription period, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 227.09 times.
This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed their respective categories by 120.80 times and 47.88 times, respectively.
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the VMS TMT IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.
How to check VMS TMT IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Visit the BSE website
Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com
Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check
Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.
Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 3: Enter the Required Information
In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’.
In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘VMS TMT Limited’.
Enter either your PAN number or your application number.
Step 4: Click 'Search'
Once you've entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.
Step 5: View the Allotment Status
The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.
If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.
Check VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status Online on Registrar’s Website – Direct Link
Investors can also check the allotment status of the VMS TMT IPO by visiting the official website of Kfin Technologies:
Check VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status Online on NSE
Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting:
VMS TMT IPO grey market premium (GMP)
Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of VMS TMT were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹112 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13 per share, or 13.13 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
VMS TMT IPO tentative listing
Shares of VMS TMT are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of over 13 per cent upon listing to the investors who placed their money in the IPO.
About VMS TMT
Incorporated in 2013, VMT TMT is engaged in manufacturing of thermo mechanically treated bars (TMT bars) at its manufacturing facility situated at Bhayla Village, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company is manufacturing TMT bars from scrap and billets at its manufacturing facility. TMT bars are manufactured through thirty - ton induction furnace from scrap in its continuous casting machine (CCM) and rolling mill and from billets through its reheating furnace and rolling mill.