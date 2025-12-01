Monday, December 01, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GTPL Hathway jumps 6% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

GTPL Hathway jumps 6% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

The stock was in demand after the company announced the launch of "GTPL Infinity"

GTPL Hathway share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

GTPL Hathway shares gained 6.3 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹105.84 per share. The stock was in demand after the company announced the launch of  “GTPL Infinity”.
 
At 10:39 AM, GTPL Hathway’s share price was trading 1.57 per cent higher at ₹101.11 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 85,951.44.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,137.11 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹157.15 and 52-week low was at ₹90.  FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
GTPL Infinity is the company’s headend in the sky (HITS) platform that redefines digital broadcasting infrastructure and content delivery across India. 
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
It is backed by one of the world’s largest C-Band teleport setups, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This strategic investment positions GTPL at the forefront of satellite-based content distribution, enabling PAN-India availability with 800 channels, including 100 HD channels—delivered seamlessly nationwide, according to the filing. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; Smallcaps shine; IEX surges 5%, Hind Copper 3%

Renewable energy, climate

Sterling & Wilson Renewable gains 5% on securing this deal from Adani Green

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp hits all-time high; zooms 91% from April low; upside left?

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations share price

Droneacharya Aerial hits 20% lower circuit as Sebi bars promoters for 2 yrs

IPO REVIEW: Quick Heal Technologies

Quick Heal signs cyber security deal with NFSU-RIC; share price jumps 4%

 
The platform will enable GTPL to offer its services nationwide with reduced delivery costs, and open new monetisation avenues through content partnerships and regional expansion. Digital Service Providers (LMOs/LCOs, MSOs, Commercial Establishments, etc.) can go to market faster through quick infrastructure setup, using a single dish antenna and minimal
investment. The satellite delivery of signals guarantees high uptime and reliability, while the high-quality equipment ensures low maintenance.  ALSO READ | Sterling & Wilson Renewable gains 5% on securing this deal from Adani Green

Highlights for GTPL Infinity

  • Nationwide Scalability: GTPL Infinity enables rapid deployment with a single downlink antenna, allowing business partners to go live within a very short time of as low as 24-hours—a game-changer for underserved regions.
  • Content Depth & Diversity: With a planned capacity of ~ 800 channels, including 100 HD offerings, GTPL Infinity supports regional, national, and niche content needs—boosting subscriber engagement and retention.
  • Infrastructure Advantage: The green-field Ahmedabad teleport infrastructure has expandable capacity, redundancy, and high uptime—creating a robust backbone for current and future services.
  • Inclusive Growth: GTPL Infinity extends high-quality signal delivery to remote and rural areas, unlocking new markets and supporting digital inclusion across socioeconomic strata.
GTPL Hathway Limited is India’s largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal.

More From This Section

Lenskart Solutions share price, Q2 results

Lenskart jumps 5% post Q2 results; analyst sees stock 'fully priced'

markets

JM Financial retains 'Buy' on Greenply Ind; check what's fuelling optimism

Real estate

Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price jump 5% in trade today? Find here

FMCG

Indian consumer firms to see Q3 margin spur as input costs soften: Nomura

Smartworks share price

Choice initiates Smartworks with 'Buy'; cites favourable leasing economics

Topics : GTPL Hathway Buzzing stocks stock market trading NSE Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeGold-Silver Price TodaySennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon