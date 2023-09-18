close
Sensex (-0.16%)
67727.24 -111.39
Nifty (-0.08%)
20175.45 -16.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
5889.55 + 23.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.14%)
40771.85 -58.05
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
46145.15 -86.35
Heatmap

Jupiter Life Line makes strong debut; lists at 32% premium over issue price

Post-listing, the stock extended gains and moved 40 per cent higher to Rs 1,028 over its issue price

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals (JLHL) made a stellar stock market debut on Monday with its shares listing at Rs 973 on the NSE, a premium of 32 per cent over the issue price of Rs 735 per share. The stock listed at Rs 960, a 31 per cent higher over its issue price.

Post listing, the stock extended gains and moved 40 per cent higher to Rs 1,028 over its issue price. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 67,730 at 10:02 AM.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the multi-speciality hospital chain had received strong response and got subscribed 64.8 times, helped by huge demand from institutional buyers.

Also Read

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Technology doubles investors' wealth on stock market debut

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

JPMorgan sees India's share sale boom reaching $30 billion in 2024

Stocks to Watch on Sept 18: L&T, Voda Idea, Vedanta, BEL, Dhanlaxmi Bank,

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 100 pts; IT, pvt bank shares weigh

Nifty may test 20,464 on the upside; Bank Nifty can surge past 48,000

Street signs: Nifty's next pit stop, grey market premiums decline, and more

The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 181.89 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 36 times and that of Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 8 times.

JLHL is a key multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare providers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) and western region of India. As on March 2023, it has a total capacity of 1,194 hospital beds across three hospitals which operates under the ‘Jupiter’ brand in Thane, Pune and Indore with 1,306 doctors.

JLHL has mainly focused on to cater middle and upper middle class households where it observes working class segment with organized sector that supports high possession of medical insurance.

JLHL’s has delivered healthy financials with 24.5 per cent revenue growth and 34.6 per cent EBITDA growth between FY20-23.

Overall EBITDA margin has also improved from 17.8 per cent in FY20 to 22.6 per cent in FY23. ROE and ROCE stood at healthy levels of 20.1 per cent and 20.5 per cent in FY23 which are largely in line with average performance of listed peers.

The company’s payor mix showcases that it has very low dependence on central and state government schemes for its revenues, with payments made through self-payers; insurance companies, third party administrators and corporations; and government schemes, accounting for 45.33 per cent, 53.35 per cent and 1.32 per cent, respectively, of its income from hospital services in Fiscal 2023.

SBI Securities, in an IPO note, had said that the issue looks fairly valued across various valuation parameters when compared with its peers. With decent return ratios and margins, the risk reward ratio for long term investors looks favourable, it had said. 

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Special SessionGold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderWomen's Reservation BillMohammed SirajApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRONine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon