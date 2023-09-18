Stocks to Watch on Sept 18: L&T, Voda Idea, Vedanta, BEL, Dhanlaxmi Bank,

Stocks to Watch on Monday, September 18: Domestic equity markets may start lower, bogged down by tepid sentiment across global peers. At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was down 57 points at 20,190 levels.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.74 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.68 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 1.16 per cent. Japan markets are shut today.

Last Friday in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.83 per cent, the S&P 500 ended lower by 1.22 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, here's a list of stocks to watch out today:

Vodafone Idea: has paid Rs 1701 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards the annual installment for spectrum acquired in the 2022 auction.



Jupiter Life Line: The Rs 869-crore IPO of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will debut on the exchanges on Monday. The company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 250 in the grey market, indicating a listing premium of 34 per cent over the issue price of Rs 735, as per ipowatch.com. Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 1701 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards the annual installment for spectrum acquired in the 2022 auction.The Rs 869-crore IPO of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will debut on the exchanges on Monday. The company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 250 in the grey market, indicating a listing premium of 34 per cent over the issue price of Rs 735, as per ipowatch.com.

Vedanta: A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Thursday, September 21, to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis.

Also Read Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today Stocks to Watch on Monday, June 5: SBI Life, Hero Moto, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel Nifty holding above key DMAs, to make new high on breakout from this hurdle STOCK MARKET LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints tepid start; Hang Seng dips 1.3% Nifty may test 20,464 on the upside; Bank Nifty can surge past 48,000 Street signs: Nifty's next pit stop, grey market premiums decline, and more Who's fairest of them all? In fund managers' mirror, both small & midcaps FMCG cos push cart of margin worries made heavy by commodity cost pick-up

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS): KIMS Hospital Enterprises Private Limited, a subsidiary of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited, has made a further investment in Kondapur Healthcare by acquiring an additional stake of 11.52 per cent.

Oil-linked companies: Oil upstream and downstream related companies will be in focus on Monday after the government, on Friday, increased windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 10,000 per tonne from Rs 6,700 per tonne earlier.

The export duty on diesel was slashed to Rs 5.50 per litre from 6 per litre earlier and reduced duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to Rs 3.50 per litre from the earlier Rs 4 litre.

Bharat Electronics: The company has bagged order worth Rs 2,119 crore from Cochin Shipyard for supply of various equipment and other orders worth Rs 886 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The Ministry of Defence has cleared nine procurement proposals of around Rs 45,000 crore, including ones to acquire 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets, manufactured by : The Ministry of Defence has cleared nine procurement proposals of around Rs 45,000 crore, including ones to acquire 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The Rs 11,000-crore project would include the aircraft and related ground systems.

WPIL: The company received a contract for the supply of onboard range of centrifugal pumps and spares for different classes of ships from the Ministry of Defence (Navy) for Rs 14.3 crore.

RMC Switchgears: The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) of Rs 112.83 crore (excluding GST) in Joint Venture with Continental Petroleums Limited, by Maharashtra Government under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Independent Director Sridhar Kalyanasundaram has resigned from the board citing "belligerent attitude of the MD & CEO" on various issues.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has made live a pilot project with Amazon for e-Market Place, Recharges & Bill Payment for a period of six months. This would involve the integration of Amazon e-commerce products on IRCTC's Websites and Mobile Apps.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by way of QIP and Rs 50 crore by way of preferential issue to promoters.

L&T: L&T Realty, the real estate division of engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro, has sold out all the homes in the first phase of its maiden residential project, Avinya Enclave.

The price of an apartment at Avinya Enclave starts at Rs 90 lakh.

Meanwhile, L&T's Rs 10,000-crore buyback will open on Monday, September 18, at Rs 3,200 per share.

Indian Oil Corp: The board has approved an additional investment of Rs 903.52 crore in its joint venture with Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan to be used for setting up fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni.

Ex-dividend shares: Mastek, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals, Glenmark Pharma, Concor, Ami Organics, and Sharda Motor Industries.

Stocks in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IEX, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, REC, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.