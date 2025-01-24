Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Jyoti Structures hits 10% upper limit on order of Rs 741 cr from Power Grid

Jyoti Structures hits 10% upper limit on order of Rs 741 cr from Power Grid

The uptick in Jyoti Structures share price came after the company announced that it has received a Notification of Award (NoA) for a project worth Rs 741.28 crore in Khavda, Gujarat, from Power Grid

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jyoti Structures share price: Construction engineering company Jyoti Structures share price rallied as much as 9.96 per cent to hit the upper circuit at Rs 24.72 per share, on Friday, January 24, 2025. 
 
However, at 10:20 AM, Jyoti Structures shares were off day’s high, and were trading 8.50 per cent higher at Rs 24.39. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 76,375.32 levels.
 
The uptick in Jyoti Structures share price came after the company announced that it has received a Notification of Award (NoA) for a project worth Rs 741.28 crore in Khavda, Gujarat, from Power Grid Corporation of India.
 
 
Under the terms of the order, Jyoti Structures will be responsible for design, detailing, testing, supply of towers and all line materials including conductor, survey, soil investigation, foundations, erection, stringing, testing and commissioning of package 01 of ± 800 kV HVDC Bipole Line (Hexa Lapwing) between KPS2 (HVDC) & Nagpur (HVDC) (with Dedicated Metallic Return) on total turnkey basis.  ALSO READ: HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain
 
The company said that it is expected to complete the project in 42 months from Notification of Award.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Tejas Networks slips 9% as December quarter results disappoint Street

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Amber Enterprises up 7% on swinging to profit from loss YoY; revenue up 65%

reddy, dr reddy's

Dr Reddy's faces Revlimid cliff, analysts split on future growth prospects

bear market down

Cyient share tanks 20%, hits 52-wk low as Q3 profit falls 32% sequentially

Ultratech Cement

Most brokerages lift targets for UltraTech Cement as Q3 nos. top estimates

 
“The award of the above package from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a Government of India Enterprise, is the highest value EPC order secured by the company in recent years,” Jyoti Structures revealed in a statement.
 
About Jyoti Structures 
 
Jyoti Structures specializes in building infrastructure that enables the transmission of extra high-voltage electrical power. 
 
With expertise in delivering end-to-end solutions, the company handles turnkey projects that cover the entire lifecycle—from designing and testing to manufacturing, erecting, and commissioning transmission lines, substations, and power distribution networks both in India and internationally.   ALSO READ: Amber Enterprises up 7% on swinging to profit from loss YoY; revenue up 65%
 
The company’s towers and structures are essential in supporting power transmission grids, ensuring electricity reaches millions of consumers across homes, offices, schools, farms, and industries.
 
From the conceptual design stage through to final commissioning, Jyoti Structures is committed to providing innovative, sustainable solutions, collaborating closely with clients to transform their projects into efficient and competitive infrastructure.
 
Last checked, the market capitalisation of Jyoti Structures stood at Rs 2,198.76 crore, according to BSE.
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Broader mkts down 1%; Pharma index down 1.5%

ipo listing

EMA Partners India share lists at 26% premium, misses IPO GMP forecast

IPO

Final Hours! Denta Water IPO ends today: Subscription soars 50x, GMP at 47%

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Adani Energy, Jio Fin among 6 stocks with OI build-up ahead of F&O expiry

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Jyoti Structures Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 Power Grid Corporation of India Power Grid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon