Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain

HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain

HPCL Q3 released on Thursday, after market hours, showed that the company's net profit increased 257 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2544 crore as compared to Rs 712.84 crore a year ago

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

A petrol filling station belonging to Hindustan Petroleum (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) shares rose 4.9 per cent on Friday, logging an intraday high at Rs 380 per share. The northward movement in the stock came after the company announced a multi-fold increase in consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
Around 9:30 PM, HPCL share price was up 3.81 per cent at Rs 376 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 76,586.10. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 79,144.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 457.20 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 278.14 per share. 
 
   
HPCL released its Q3 results on Thursday, after market hours, which showed that the company's net profit increased 257 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,544 crore as compared to Rs 712.84 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the profit increased by 16.83 folds. 
 
The revenue of the company for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,18,513.22 crore as compared to Rs 1,18,027.14 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 0.4 per cent Y-o-Y. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis the revenue increased 10 per cent.  

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal recommends buying M&M, BEL stocks today

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL share price: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy

stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

HPCL, Siemens, Petronet among 5 stocks with up to 22% downside risk

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Top 5 NSE 500 index high dividend yield stocks: Buy or sell strategy here

BPCL

Shares of oil marketing companies rally up to 6%; BPCL, HPCL at new highs

 
As per the company's filing, during the period April-December 2024, HPCL refineries recorded the highest ever crude thruput of 18.53 MMT, operating at 106 per cent of the installed capacity, registering an increase of 12.4 per cent over the thruput of 16.49 MMT during April-December 2023. 
 
During Q3FY25, the refineries recorded crude thruput of 6.47 MMT,  registering an increase of 21.2 per cent over the thruput of 5.34 MMT during 3QFY24. During the quarter, Visakh Refinery added a new product ‘Solvent 3275’ to its basket of products.
 
In the nine months that ended December 31, 2024, the company also recorded the highest-ever sales volume of 37.12 MMT (including exports) registering a growth of 7.6 per cent as against 34.49 MMT a year ago.   ALSO READ: Cyient share tanks 20%, hits 52-wk low as Q3 profit falls 32% sequentially

OMCs gain as crude oil slips

Oil marketing companies (OMCs)--Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and HPCL-- gained up to 5 per cent in trade after crude oil prices declined. Oil prices slipped after the US President Donald Trump urged Saudi Arabia and Opec to bring down its cost during his address at the World Economic Forum. Last seen, Brent crude futures was down 0.09 per cent at $78.22 a barrel. 
 

More From This Section

reddy, dr reddy's

Dr Reddy's faces Revlimid cliff, analysts split on future growth prospects

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Broader mkts down 1%; Pharma index down 1.5%

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Adani Energy, Jio Fin among 6 stocks with OI build-up ahead of F&O expiry

Ultratech Cement

Most brokerages lift targets for UltraTech Cement as Q3 nos. top estimates

NIFTY

Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

Topics : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation HPCL net profit OMCs BPCL BPCL IOC results IOC MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon