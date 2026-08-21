Data Patterns hits new high, touches ₹5,000-mark; up 135% from January low

Data Patterns (India) share price movement

Data Patterns (India) hit the ₹5,000-mark, for the first-time ever, as the stock surged 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals after the company received an order worth ₹585.76 crore from state-owned company Bharat Electronic (BEL) for procurement of Radar Electronics.

The stock price of the aerospace & defence company surpassed its previous high of ₹4,955 touched on June 19, 2026. It more-than-doubled or zoomed 135 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,131 touched on January 27, 2026.

At 10:47 AM, Data Patterns quoted 4 per cent higher at ₹4,890.55, compared to 0.11 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 1.5 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Data Patterns receives order worth ₹585.76 crore from BEL

Data Patterns informed the stock exchanges that the company received an order worth about ₹585.76 crore from BEL for procurement of Radar Electronics.

As on July 30, 2026, the company reported an order book of ₹2,654 crore (including orders received and negotiated).

Subsequent to the said announcement, the company received orders amounting to ₹771.08 crore (including the order mentioned above). Out of this ₹771.08 crore, orders amounting to ₹745.93 crore were considered under ‘orders negotiated and yet to be received’ in the announcement made on July 30, 2026. The remaining orders amounting to ₹25.15 crore were new orders, it added.

About Data Patterns

Data Patterns’ core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. Its involvement has been across Radars, Electronic Warfare Suites, Communications, Avionics, Small Satellites, Automated Test Equipment, COTS and programmes catering to Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos and other Communication & Electronic Intelligence Systems.

The company works closely with the defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and BEL as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Data Patterns - Outlook

Data Patterns’ management said it continue to see a healthy pipeline of opportunities and are now receiving larger-value complete system contracts. Current, order book position is providing healthy revenue visibility.

The company’s foray into counter-drone business and export initiatives continue to gain traction. Backed by the government's continued focus on indigenous defence manufacturing, the management remains confident of achieving its full-year guidance.

The management in the June 2026 (Q1FY27), earnings conference call said the company continues to witness healthy customer engagement across multiple defense programs with increasing opportunities for larger value and complete contracts. The company secured orders across avionics, radars, electronic warfare and automotive test equipment programs from various customers, including Ministry of Defense, DRDO and BrahMos.

The government's continued focus on higher indigenous content and defense procurement is creating significant opportunities across the ecosystem, including the armed forces, defense PSUs and private sector companies, the management said.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the Indian defence sector remains highly encouraging, supported by a robust order pipeline, expanding product portfolio, increasing export opportunities and favorable policy content, the management remains confident of achieving our full year guidance, growth guidance of 20 per cent to 25 per cent revenue growth while maintaining earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins in the 35 per cent to 40 per cent range.

Meanwhile, analysts at Choice Institutional Equities believe near-term growth will be driven by execution ramp-up and order inflow traction, given a strong but inherently back-ended defence electronics pipeline. Timely conversion into executable orders and steady program ramp-up will be critical to stabilise earnings visibility.

Structurally, Data Patterns remains well-positioned with strong indigenous design and system integration capabilities across radar, EW and avionics, benefitting from rising localisation and increasing electronic intensity in defence platforms. However, this quarter highlights that, while opportunity remains robust, sustained delivery momentum will be the key driver for improving earnings stability, the brokerage firm said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.