Home / Markets / News / Suzlon Energy gains 2% after 198.2 million shares change hands in blocks

Suzlon Energy gains 2% after 198.2 million shares change hands in blocks

Suzlon Energy shares rose over 2 per cent after about 198.2 million shares changed hands in multiple block trades

Suzlon Energy

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Shares of Suzlon Energy rose over 2 per cent in Monday's intraday trade after about 198.2 million shares changed hands in multiple block trades during market opening. 
 
The heavy electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 2.3 per cent during the day to ₹68.3 per share, the biggest intraday gain since June 5 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.8 per cent higher at ₹67.5 apiece, compared to a 0.49 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen nearly 10 per cent from their recent highs of ₹74.3, which it hit last month. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 6.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Suzlon Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹92,053.72 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Suzlon Energy block trade

About 198.2 million shares, or a 1.45 per cent stake of Suzlon Energy, changed hands in 19 block trades on Monday, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately. 
 
However, the news agency had earlier reported that the founder entities of the company had offered to sell as much as 200 million shares, or a 1.5 per cent stake in the company. The floor price for the transaction was set at ₹64.7 per share, a discount of 3 per cent to Friday's closing price on the NSE.  

Suzlon Energy Q4FY25 results

The wind turbine manufacturer’s net profit surged multi-fold to ₹1,180.98 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹254.12 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
 
Revenue from operations rose 73 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,773.54 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹2,179.20 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's total income also grew 73 per cent YoY to ₹3,825 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹2,207 crore in Q4 FY24. 

About Suzlon Energy

The company, part of the Suzlon Group, is a renewable energy solution provider based in Pune, India. The company has installed approximately 20.9 GW of wind energy capacity across 17 countries. 
 
Suzlon's operations include research and development centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, as well as manufacturing facilities in India. The company produces 2.x MW and 3.x MW series of wind turbines.
 
First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

