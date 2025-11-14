Kotak Mahindra Bank to split stock after 15 years; board meet on Nov 21

Kotak Mahindra Bank will consider a stock split during its board meeting scheduled on 21 November 2025, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
“…a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank would be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, to, inter alia, consider a proposal for sub-division (split) of the existing equity shares of the Bank having face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors,” the bank said.
The last time the private-sector lender undertook a stock split was in September 2010. A stock split increases the number of shares shareholders hold, though the value of investment remains unchanged as the share price is reduced proportionately.
The bank reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in standalone net profit in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26) at Rs 3,253 crore due to higher provisions. On a consolidated basis, the bank’s net profit was down 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,468 crore during this period.
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)