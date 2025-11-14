Friday, November 14, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kotak Mahindra Bank to split stock after 15 years; board meet on Nov 21

Kotak Mahindra Bank to split stock after 15 years; board meet on Nov 21

The last time the private-sector lender undertook a stock split was in September 2010

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank will on 21 November consider a stock split of its Rs 5 face-value shares, its first since 2010, even as quarterly profits declined due to higher provisions. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank will consider a stock split during its board meeting scheduled on 21 November 2025, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
 
“…a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank would be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, to, inter alia, consider a proposal for sub-division (split) of the existing equity shares of the Bank having face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors,” the bank said.
 
The last time the private-sector lender undertook a stock split was in September 2010. A stock split increases the number of shares shareholders hold, though the value of investment remains unchanged as the share price is reduced proportionately.
 
 
The bank reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in standalone net profit in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26) at Rs 3,253 crore due to higher provisions. On a consolidated basis, the bank’s net profit was down 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,468 crore during this period.
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
 

More From This Section

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Individual investors' share in equity options at 17-year high, shows datapremium

Pine labs

Pine Labs gains 14% on debut after ₹3,900-crore IPO despite weak demand

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee drops for 3rd day to end at 88.74; likely RBI interventions cap fall

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market Highlights: Late buying lifts Sensex 84 pts, Nifty ends atop 25,900; PSU Banks shine

DCB Bank

DCB Bank zooms 37% in 1 month, trades at 5-year high; here's why

Topics : Kotak Mahindra Bank Stock Split Board meeting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon