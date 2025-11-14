Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee drops for 3rd day to end at 88.74; likely RBI interventions cap fall

Rupee drops for 3rd day to end at 88.74; likely RBI interventions cap fall

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 8 paise lower at 88.74 against the greenback on Friday

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee traded weak for the third straight session on Friday amid reports that the central bank intervened in the market as the currency traded near record lows.  
 
The domestic currency closed 8 paise lower at 88.74 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The Rupee has risen 0.05 per cent this month, while it has fallen 3.65 per cent this year, amongst the worst-performing Asian currencies. 
 
During the session, the currency fell to 88.75 against the dollar. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intermittently sold dollars in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market on Friday, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the development. 
 
 
With talk of a possible rate cut gaining a bit of ground, the rupee failed to gain some strength, even as the global backdrop looked supportive, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors. 
 
Moody’s Ratings said on Thursday that India’s economy is expected to grow by around 6.5 per cent through 2027. The agency kept its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 6.5 per cent in 2027.  India’s growth will continue to be strong because of heavy investment in infrastructure, rising consumer spending, and diversified exports, even though private companies are still cautious about spending, it said. 

Also Read

Bondada Engineering share price

Bondada Engineering shares gain 5% on winning orders worth ₹465-crore

gold price today

Gold prices may consolidate amid Fed rate cut uncertainity, high bond yield

Bharat Dynamics share price

Bharat Dynamics shares jump 7% after Q2 results; check outlook and target

Pine Labs IPO listing

Pine Labs lists at 10% premium on bourses; should you buy, sell or hold?

Jubilant FoodWorks share price today

Jubilant FoodWorks stock jumps 8% on Q2FY26 results; should you buy?

 
This resilience improves sentiment toward India and could attract more foreign inflows, a supportive factor for the rupee in the medium term, even if short-term pressure continues, Pabari said. The resistance remains near 88.80–89.00, he said, adding that, if the pair breaks below 88.40, it may open the door toward 87.70–88.00, signalling further rupee strength. 
 
The US dollar index eased to its lowest level in nearly two weeks, after US President Donald Trump approved a deal to reopen the government after a record shutdown. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.12 per cent at 99.27.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices rose despite the concerns of oversupply still influencing the market, analysts said. Brent crude price was up 1.51 per cent at 64.00 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 1.77 per cent at 59.73 per barrel, as of 3:30 PM IST. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market Highlights: Late buying lifts Sensex 84 pts, Nifty ends atop 25,900; PSU Banks shine

DCB Bank

DCB Bank zooms 37% in 1 month, trades at 5-year high; here's why

tank

Defence index soars 5% in 1 week; what's driving Paras, Data Patterns?

BSE, Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, Syrma SGS, Force Motors, HBL Engineering and Laurus Labs have gained up to 104% after these 7 companies reported over 50% growth in profit; here's the technical outlook.

7 stocks gain up to 104% in FY26 as PAT up over 50% in Q1, Q2; Buy or sell?

stock markets, Indian stock market

Oswal Pumps share price jumps 6% on strong Q2 results; key numbers inside

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon