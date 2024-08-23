Business Standard
Lancor Holdings jumps nearly 7% after signing redevelopment MoU in Chennai

Lancor Holdings jumps nearly 7% after signing redevelopment MoU in Chennai

Lancor, in an exchange filing, said the re-development project will have a total built-up area of 85,337 sq. ft, and it expects to begin work on the project after receiving the required approvals.

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Shares of Chennai headquartered real estate developer Lancor Holdings jumped nearly 7% on the NSE in intra-day trades, after the company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with many of the owners of a re-development project, named 'Lancor Ananya'.
 
The company, in an exchange filing, said the re-development project will have a total built-up area of 85,337 sq. ft, and the company expects to begin work on the project after receiving the required RERA and other approvals. 
It said, "The company has concluded by signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with many of the owners of a re-development project named as “Lancor Ananya” having a total built-up area of 85,337 sq.ft in prime residential area in the city. The works on this project will commence after receipt of RERA and approved plans."

At 11:30 AM, shares of the company were trading at Rs 48, compared to the BSE Sensex, which was trading at 81,131, up marginally by 0.10 per cent. Shares of Lancor Holdings had touched an intraday high of Rs 49, during the day's trade. 

Lancor Holdings is involved in the construction of commercial and residential development projects in Chennai for more than 37 years. It has built well-known projects in the city, including The Atrium, Westminster, Menon Eternity, and a large-scale development in Sholinganallur under “The Central Park” name.

Apart from developing big projects in the suburbs of Chennai, the company has now intensified its play of re-developing many of the city's projects through joint development efforts. 

This has reduced the capital required by the company in terms of investment in land assets, along with spreading the risks associated with the real estate business across several projects without compromising on margins in any significant way.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

