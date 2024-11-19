Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Larger balanced advantage funds remain low on equities, shows data

Larger balanced advantage funds remain low on equities, shows data

The equity market corrected substantially in October after logging gains for consecutive months. The Nifty 50 index ended the month down 6.2 per cent

Balanced advantage funds: Equity exposure dips as valuations kicks off

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The majority of larger balanced advantage funds (BAFs) raised their equity exposure in October after trimming the allocation in previous months. However, in most cases, the equity exposure remained closer to their respective multi-year low levels.
 
At an aggregate level, seven of the larger BAFs had a net equity exposure of Rs 1 trillion, while the remaining Rs 1.3 trillion was invested in debt and hedged equity.
 
These seven schemes together manage Rs 2.3 trillion.
 
BAFs, which invest in both equity and debt assets, mostly determine their equity allocation through valuation metrics. Most offerings cut their equity allocation as valuations rise and increase it as valuations fall.
 
 
The equity market corrected substantially in October after logging gains for consecutive months. The Nifty 50 index ended the month down 6.2 per cent.
 
Mutual funds provided key support to the market amid record sell-offs by foreign institutional investors. Despite nearly Rs 91,000 crore being deployed in the equity market, mutual funds ended October with higher cash levels. The non-equity portion of BAFs also contributes to the 'equity war chest' of mutual funds.
 
BAFs of HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Kotak, and Aditya Birla Sun Life were among the schemes that registered a slight uptick in equity exposure. At the same time, BAFs of SBI, Edelweiss, and Tata registered a decline.
 

Also Read

TVS logo, TVS, TVS Motors

TVS Motor stock gains on launching TVS Apache RTR 160 4V; more details here

Infrastructure, DFI, workers, contruction, realty, real estate, property, workers, labour

Ahluwalia Contracts stock tanks 8% on weak Q2 show; profit drops 30% YoY

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

ACME Solar Holdings hits 10% upper limit as arm secures loan of Rs 3,753 cr

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

KPI Green share rises over 3% on 1:2 bonus issue announcement; details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

VRL Logistics falls 7% as investors flock to book profit post strong Q2 nos

Topics : Indian equities Indian markets equity market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon