Larger balanced advantage funds remain low on equities, shows data

The majority of larger balanced advantage funds (BAFs) raised their equity exposure in October after trimming the allocation in previous months. However, in most cases, the equity exposure remained closer to their respective multi-year low levels.
At an aggregate level, seven of the larger BAFs had a net equity exposure of Rs 1 trillion, while the remaining Rs 1.3 trillion was invested in debt and hedged equity.
These seven schemes together manage Rs 2.3 trillion.
BAFs, which invest in both equity and debt assets, mostly determine their equity allocation through valuation metrics. Most offerings cut their equity allocation as valuations rise and increase it as valuations fall.
The equity market corrected substantially in October after logging gains for consecutive months. The Nifty 50 index ended the month down 6.2 per cent.
Mutual funds provided key support to the market amid record sell-offs by foreign institutional investors. Despite nearly Rs 91,000 crore being deployed in the equity market, mutual funds ended October with higher cash levels. The non-equity portion of BAFs also contributes to the 'equity war chest' of mutual funds.
BAFs of HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Kotak, and Aditya Birla Sun Life were among the schemes that registered a slight uptick in equity exposure. At the same time, BAFs of SBI, Edelweiss, and Tata registered a decline.