Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for India markets; Asia markets gain
Stock Market Today: Indian markets were likely to be driven by mixed global cues like a slower rate cut cycle by the US Federal Reserve and Donald Trump's plans to cut corporate tax rates there
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, November 19, 2024: Despite indications of the Federal Reserve going slow in cutting rates going forward as President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on several countries and cut taxes and regulations for businesses there, all of which raise the spectre of higher inflationary pressures in the US economy, investors have been putting their money in US equities on the expectation of a stronger US economy under Trump's presidency.
In that backdrop, US benchmarks S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished higher on Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with cuts.
At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,573, around 60 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.
Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Monday's trading session in negative territory, weighed down by weak global cues.
The BSE Sensex shed 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01, trading within a range of 76,965.06-77,886.97. Similarly, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,453, down 78.90 points or 0.34 per cent. The index fluctuated between 23,350.40-23,606.80.
The fear index, India VIX, which gauges the volatility in the markets, ended higher by 2.65 per cent at 15.17 levels.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.53 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 ended flat.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT plunged 2.32 per cent, and Nifty Media, Pharma, CPSE and Healthcare indices also ended in the red, with losses extending up to 1.60 per cent.
In contrast, Nifty FMCG, Metal, Banking, Realty, Financial Services, and Consumer Durables indices gained up to 1.90 per cent.
In another news, CLSA's Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist, Alexander Redman said on Monday that in a world less friendly for emerging markets (EMs), there is a case to up India's weight. He asserted that the relative under-ownership of Indian equities by foreign investors gives the country an edge over its EM peers. READ MORE
Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index continued to trade below its 200-day moving average (DMA) on Monday, November 18, with as many as 27, or nearly 50 per cent stocks that comprise this index, too, trading below this crucial technical level, data suggests. READ MORE
Moreover, over two-thirds of stocks within the mid and small-cap basket of the NSE have fallen into bear market territory amid a sustained decline in the equity markets. They have slipped 20 per cent or more from their 52-week highs. READ MORE
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains, even as investors parsed discussions from Chinese financial policymakers’ at an investment summit in Hong Kong.
Mainland China's CSI300 was 0.4 per cent higher, while the Shanghai Composite was trading ahead by 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading higher by 0.61 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 1.02 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.37 per cent, while the Topix rose 0.65 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi and Kosdaq traded around the flatline.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said at a global financiers summit in Hong Kong that China will support Hong Kong innovation and financial reform, enhancing the city’s “financial competitiveness.”
He, who oversees a top-level economic and financial policy-making body, reiterated Beijing’s commitment to “explore and implement” measures aimed at building Hong Kong as an “international financial center.”
Separately, global shares rose on Monday while the US dollar fell but still traded near one-year highs as traders pared expectations of future interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
President-elect Donald Trump has begun making appointments, filling health and defense roles last week, but key positions for financial markets, Treasury secretary and trade representative are yet to be filled.
The incoming administration is expected to focus on lowering taxes and raising tariffs, which could stoke inflation and limit the Fed's ability to cut rates.
US Treasury yields shed gains and eased in choppy trading, with the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes dropping 1 basis point to 4.416 per cent.
The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished higher, with energy, communication services, and consumer discretionary stocks driving gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was dragged down by materials stocks.
The Dow fell 0.13 per cent to 43,389.60, the S&P 500 rose 0.39 per cent to 5,892.62 and the Nasdaq rose 0.60 per cent to 18,791.81.
European stocks finished lower, weighed down by real estate and utilities stocks. The STOXX 600 index closed down 0.06 per cent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.99 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 845.60.
The greenback strengthened 0.29 per cent against the Japanese yen to 154.605. The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six others, was down 0.51 per cent to 106.19, trading just below its one-year peak of 107.07.
Oil prices rose following reports that output at Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield has halted, adding to earlier gains stemming from escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Brent crude futures settled at $73.30 a barrel, gaining 3.2 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $69.16 a barrel, rising 3.2 per cent.
Gold prices rose after six days of losses, as the US dollar's surge stalled. Spot gold rose 1.93 per cent to $2,610.73 an ounce. US gold futures settled 1.7 per cent up at $2,614.60.
"It should be a quieter week as the recent relentless wave of US macro and political news flow in theory slows down, with the main story on this front being on potential political appointments for the new Trump administration," Deutsche Bank head of global economics and thematic research Jim Reid said.
8:38 AM
Industrialist Gautam Adani’s younger son joined the Group CFO’s office of Adani Enterprises (AEL) back in 2019 as part of the strategic finance, capital markets, risk and governance policy team and was then asked to lead the group’s airport business in 2022.
The engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania is also in charge of the group’s digital and defence businesses. In an exclusive interview to Deepak Patel in Ahmedabad, Jeet, 27, outlined his vision for the airports business that’s expected to attract investments of around Rs 1 trillion over the next few years. READ MORE
Rs 1 trillion airport capex plan for 5 years: AAHL director Jeet Adani
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which runs seven major airports in the country and is building the Navi Mumbai airport, has ambitious plans.
8:31 AM
The board has "accepted the resignation of Punit Goenka as Managing Director of the Company and appointed him as CEO," said Zee Entertainment in a regulatory update.
Punit Goenka resigns as Managing Director of ZEE, appointed as CEO
Punit Goenka has resigned as the Managing Director of Zee Entertainment and has been appointed as CEO to have his focus entirely on operational responsibilities assigned to him by the board of the company.
Mukund Galgali, Chief Financial Officer of Zee Entertainment, will assume the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company, it added. READ MORE
8:22 AM
India Inc's Q2FY25 numbers show growing dependence on BFSI sector
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate India now seems more dependent than earlier on a good showing by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to prop up overall earnings, with the sector’s share in India Inc profits reaching 38.2 per cent in the July-September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25), the highest since 2012.
This was also significantly higher than the sector’s 23.6 per cent average contribution to overall corporate profits in the past 10 years, excluding the Covid-19 period, when the BFSI share rose sharply amid a shutdown of most non-financial economic activities. READ MORE
8:12 AM
BlackBuck IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, likely listing price
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions, the operator of the digital logistics platform BlackBuck, as part of its IPO, is likely to be finalized today, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the BlackBuck IPO closed yesterday, witnessing decent participation from investors. READ MORE
8:11 AM
NTPC, Waaree Energies, Bajaj Fin, ITI, SpiceJet among top stocks to track today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Waaree Energies: Waaree Energies reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 375.6 crore in the July-September quarter as compared to Rs 320.1 crore profit a year ago. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Don't rush to buy new-age co's stocks despite good Q2 results: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the September quarter (Q2FY25) where mostly results of India Inc. have been subdued, a number of new-age companies have stood out with a healthy performance. Zomato, PB Fintech (the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar), and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (which owns Nykaa) have all reported solid numbers, reflecting growth and resilience. READ MORE
8:10 AM
FPI under-owning gives India moat among EMs: CLSA MD Alexander Redman
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a world less friendly for emerging markets (EMs), there is a case to up India's weight, CLSA's Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist Alexander Redman said on Monday, asserting that the relative under-ownership of Indian equities by foreign investors gives the country an edge over its EM peers. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Ravi Nathani suggests trading strategy for Nifty Bank, Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Financial Services index is trading within a narrow range of 23,500–23,075, with a decisive close above or below this range likely to trigger the next directional move. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Share Market Today: NTPC Green IPO; Waaree Energies Q2 nos & Fund Flows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Nifty and Sensex will likely track mixed global cues in Tuesday's trading. At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 30 pts at 23,544, indicating a flat to positive start. In the previous session, Sensex fell 0.31 per cent to end at 77,339.01, while the Nifty slipped 0.34 per cent to settle at 23,453. The stock markets will remain closed tomorrow, Nov 20, due to the Maharashtra Assembly Election. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Asian markets mostly higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mostly higher; Nikkei up 0.5 per cent, ASX20 jumps over 1 per cent.
8:05 AM
US markets settle mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle mixed; Nasdaq gains 0.6 per cent, S&P 500 down 0.13 per cent.
7:59 AM
Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:59 AM IST