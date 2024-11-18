Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ahluwalia Contracts stock tanks 8% on weak Q2 show; profit drops 30% YoY

Ahluwalia Contracts stock tanks 8% on weak Q2 show; profit drops 30% YoY

The fall in the share price of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) came after the company posted a weak set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25)

Infrastructure, DFI, workers, contruction, realty, real estate, property, workers, labour

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) in focus: Construction major Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares fell up to 8.09 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 916.25 per share on Monday, November 18, 2024.
 
The fall in the share price of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) came after the company posted a weak set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).
 
In Q2FY25, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) profit tanked 29.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 38.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 55.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).
 
 
However, the company’s revenue from operations, also known as topline, soared 12.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,011.5 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 901.5 crore in the September quarter of FY24. 
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), slipped 18.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 73.4 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 89.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24). Consequently, Ebitda margin squeezed 270 basis points (bps) to 7.3 per cent in Q2FY25, from 10 per cent in Q2FY24. 
 
Established in 1965, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd began its journey as an EPC company. It was formally incorporated on June 2, 1979, acquiring the operations of four construction partnership firms the following month. By September 1990, it transitioned into a Public Limited Company. Specialising primarily in civil construction activities, Ahluwalia Contracts has expanded its scope to include developing and managing commercial complexes under licencing agreements, alongside engaging in real estate trading. It stands as one of India's foremost integrated construction firms.
 
The company boasts a diverse portfolio of high-profile projects spanning residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals, corporate offices, IT parks, industrial complexes, metro stations and depots, power plants, and automated car parking facilities, among others.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150pts lower at 77,450; Nifty below 23,500; IT drags, Metal leads

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Oversold Alert: 5 stocks with RSI around 15; Colgate tests 20-year support

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

RIL, Tata Motors, Titan: Over 50% Nifty stocks trade below 200-DMA

Bear market, Sensex, Stock market

Market crash: Over two-thirds of mid, small-cap stocks in bear territory

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

Shriram Properties down 5% after slipping into loss in Q2; rev down 32%

 
The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 6,598.27 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
The 52-week high of Ahluwalia Contracts stock is Rs 1,540 while its 52-week low is Rs 748.45 per share.
 
At 1:11 PM, shares of Ahluwalia Contracts were trading 1.20 per cent lower at Rs 985 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 77,431.47 levels.

Also Read

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

This stock has zoomed 226% against issue price; rallied 60% in 8 days

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Crompton Greaves surges 7% after healthy Q2 show; profit up nearly 29% YoY

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

Bharat Dynamics slips 4% on posting weak Q2FY25 results; PAT down 17%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

ACME Solar Holdings hits 10% upper limit as arm secures loan of Rs 3,753 cr

Hero Motocorp, Karizma ZMR 2018

Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' on Hero MotoCorp post Q2 results; stock rises 5%

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian equities S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Ahluwalia Contracts Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon